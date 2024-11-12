The Student News Site of Riverside City College

RCCD anticipates college improvements upon measure proposal

Caitlyn Nelson, Opinions Editor
November 12, 2024

The Riverside Community College District Board of Trustees placed Measure CC, the Riverside Community College District Career Preparation, Affordable Higher Education Measure, on the Nov. 5th ballot in hopes of replacing Measure C.

Measure C helped RCCD expand their programs and increase the number of colleges in the district from one to three by adding Moreno Valley College and Norco College. This increased their student population by about 50%. Measure C is about 20-years-old and the funds are now dried up, which is why they want to replace it with Measure CC. 

According to RCCD, Measure CC is focused on repairing and upgrading local community colleges, improving access to affordable higher education, providing safe drinking water and more disability access, along with meeting earthquake and safety regulations. 

This measure could also help local community colleges improve career programs and their partnerships with local employers. This means that students will be more prepared for the demands within their careers in healthcare, police, firefighting, construction trades, teaching, social work, engineering and technology. 

If this measure is adopted, it would authorize $954,00,000 in bonds at legal rates, which would charge $19 per $100,000 of assessed valuation.

The current and future state funded projects for Riverside City College consist of Cosmetology, Advanced Technology, MLK renovation, Visual Arts Complex 1, Performing Arts, Kinesiology, Athletics Complex, Facilities Maintenance and Operation.

Specifically for RCC buildings, the repairs would consist of removing asbestos, mold and lead paint; upgrading outdated electrical wiring, gas and sewer lines; fixing leaky roofs and improving earthquake safety. 

Voting Polls in Riverside County closed at 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 and had a voter turnout of about 50%. 

For Measure CC to be adopted, a 55% supermajority vote is required. As of Nov. 12,  according to RivCo, the polls show a margin of 56.93% to 43.07%.

