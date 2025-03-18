The Student News Site of Riverside City College

RCC vows to protect students’ right to an education in an open campus forum

Briana Franco, Multimedia Reporter
March 18, 2025

The Riverside City College Academic Senate Committee hosted an open campus forum to discuss concerns, safety and policy procedures that the RCCD has in place for its students regarding immigration. 

The committee was led by Keith Dobyns, a member of RCCD’s general counsel, and Kyla Teufel, Design of Enrollment services. Students questioned the district’s stance on immigration and policy for student protests on campus.

Dobyns expressed that 83,000 undocumented postsecondary students pursue a higher education. Members of the committee reassured students that RCCD intends to follow constitutional rules put in place for those who may be experiencing or at risk of facing repercussions for the rising immigration enforcement that the U.S has put in place.  

The U.S Supreme Court Plyler v. Doe states that all students have a right to receive an education without discrimination based on immigration status.  RCC is a public campus with its education being open to all students. Dobyn confirmed that the RCC district is included in that law. 

RCC wants to “ensure everyone can achieve their educational endeavors,” Dobyns said. 

Dobyns referred to the SB 54 California Act, which prohibits any person from being detained with immigration from a peace officer. This means that RCC officers cannot arrest or transfer immigrants to detainment nor can RCC funds be used for immigration control. 

In the forum, administrators explained that RCC will not provide any space for an officer to hold a person accused of undocumented citizenship. Immigration officers are allowed to access non-public areas only with a judicial warrant. RCCD will also not disclose personal information about students to any officer unless they obtain a court ordered subpoena under the Family Education Rights Privacy Act.

The committee also shared the 4 distinct areas of how RCC will respond to immigration. Those 4 areas include gathering and handling student family information, responding to law enforcement requests for access to campus and residential units for immigration enforcement purposes, responding to law enforcement requests for access to student records for immigration enforcement purposes and responding to immigration actions against students or family members. 

“If you see something, say something,” Tefuel said. “It is not a time to be silent.”

If any students feel threatened by immigration enforcement, RCC has red cards available at the La Casa Engagement Center that state their constitutional rights to deny conversation with immigration officers who enter the campus. RCC also offers free legal assistance through TODEC to any students who may need guidance and help through any legal situation. 

