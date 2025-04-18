The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Viewpoints
Tigers Cap Off Dominant Season with Dominant Win over Orange Coast College

Ethan Aguilera, Sports Reporter
April 18, 2025
The Riverside City College men’s tennis team ended the season with a win against Orange Coast College, going 14-4 overall and undefeated in conference play.

The Tigers swept Orange Coast College, winning 9-0. Sophomores Michael Chang and Lance Lao started the doubles matches off winning the series 8-3, and the Tigers would win doubles 3-0.

Michael and Lance would go on to win their singles matches 2-0.

“Singles are ok, I got the job done, which is the most important thing,” Lao said.

After the game, Head Coach Evan Parry awarded Michael and Lance with Doubles Co-Champions.

“It was probably two or three days ago that the coach told us that we were doubles co-champions,” Chang said.

This would be the last time both Michael and Lance played at RCC, as it’s an ambivalent feeling for both, as the playoffs are next up. “It’s gonna be different not being able to come back here and play. It’s a common place to come and play,” Chang said.

Even with the victory today, it was a bittersweet moment for Coach Parry as he’s losing both of his All-Americans. “Being a junior college coach is bittersweet because it’s a revolving tour every two years instead of four years. But the nice thing is, in those short periods, these relationships stay forever.”

Michael and Lance gave it their all every time they stepped onto the court. A relentless drive that earned them numerous accolades. Michael, an ITA All-American, was a two-time All-Conference selection in both singles and doubles, an ITA Scholar Athlete, an ITA Cup qualifier, and a two-time Ojai qualifier.

A dedicated team captain, Lance was also a two-time All-Conference doubles selection, an ITA cup qualifier, and a two-time Ojai qualifier.

The Tigers have gone on to make the SoCal Dual Team Regional Championship and will look to win it all on April 19.

