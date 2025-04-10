The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

‘Hands Off!’ protests sweep across the nation

Lennon Ruehle, News Editor
April 7, 2025
Jennifer Cardona-Leon
Protesters fill Market and University Ave for the Hands Off protest on April 5.

Chants of “Trump has got to go” fill the air as protesters take to the streets of Downtown Riverside April 5. 

Nationwide “Hands Off” protests against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk occurred with organizers saying that over 1,300 “Hands Off!” protests took place.

Protesters in Downtown Riverside took to the streets as they claimed Trump and Musk are threatening the rights of many given the recent actions made by the federal government. 

“I could give you 300 reasons why I’m here,” said protester Kim Scott, who was holding up a sign that said “Honk if you’ve never drunk texted war plans.”

“That’s pretty scary, the cabinets are ridiculous,” she said.

One protester who did not want to be identified said, “This country is being run by the 1%, it’s not a left versus right issue, it’s the top versus bottom, and that’s why I’m here.” 

Protesters held up signs in support of LGBTQ rights, opposing the recent tariffs and veterans benefits. 

Trump’s recently announced tariffs that crashed the stock market caused many to fear for their own future and the future of their loved ones. 

“I’m going to retire in 10 years. I don’t have time to watch the stock market bounce back,” Kim Scott said. 

“I’m here because of my niece. I fear for future generations,” said protester Tim Ramsay

“My son just got born, and I don’t want him living in the world we’re living in right now,” said protester Clarence Bland.  

But for many, protesting wasn’t an option, it was something they felt they had to do.  

“I feel I have an obligation to be here, to help others, so others can know what freedom is.” said protester Victor Jaeger. 

“The current administration is acting so erratic, taking away rights for immigrants, wrongfully sending people back to other countries without any due process, that is a huge red flag for me,” said Tim Ramsay.

“Hands Off!” marks the largest protest against Trump’s second term as US President. 

Riverside community holds a peaceful Hands Off protest on Market and University Ave April 5. (Jennifer Cardona-Leon)
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Riverside City College head football coach, Tom Craft, gathers the football team to discuss their Oct. 26 win against Southwestern College at Wheelock Stadium.
Riverside City College head football coach Tom Craft announces retirement
Early morning on Oct. 23, police vehicles block Fairfax Ave. near the Math and Science Building, monitoring the scene where a student reportedly fell.
Student falls from RCC building
Line Fire spreads as dry conditions cause flare-up
Line Fire spreads as dry conditions cause flare-up
A Riverside City Firefighter finishes knocking down a blaze inside a screen at the Van Buren Drive-In Theater.
Riverside drive-in theater screen catches fire
Riverside City Tiger, Ignacio Alvarez, 5, dives back to catch the foul ball. Tigers hosted the Hustlers with a 10-1 victory on April 8. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.
Former RCC baseball player Nacho Alvarez Jr. called up to big leagues 
A group of students taking a break from protesting and chanting at the encampment on May 1.
University of Riverside complies with most of protestors' demands
More in Local News
Riverside City College offers student resources to learn about their transfer opportunities in the Transfer center at the Dr. Charles A. Kane Student Services and Administration Building
Studies say transfer rates have decreased amongst community college students
RCC offers benefits for students that go unnoticed. Students can learn more at the Basic Needs Resource Center.
A student guide to accessing Calfresh benefits
Southern California residents brace for upcoming dry winter months as Santa Ana winds heighten fire risk
Southern California residents brace for upcoming dry winter months as Santa Ana winds heighten fire risk
Text message received by a Riverside City College Viewpoints staff member Nov. 7.
Black students targeted in racist “plantation” text messages; investigation underway
Tigers Taking Action: election day voting workshop
PHOTO VIA UNSPLASH
Voters express importance of voting for the upcoming election
More in News
Riverside Community College District's office located in downtown Riverside
Gateway College and Career Academy reports record high enrollment
Peer mentor Israel Sandoval, Multicultural Activities Council Director Valeria Cervantes and La Casa member Sebastian Miranda speak on behalf of La Casa to Riverside City College staff on March 20.
La Casa looks towards a new, flourishing vision for engagement center
Riverside City College partners with the University of California, Riverside to create 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom housing units for RCC students expected to transfer.
Community college makes housing possible for transfer students, first in Riverside district
RCC vows to protect students’ rights to an education in an open campus forum
RCC vows to protect students’ rights to an education in an open campus forum
Chief Justice Adela Gonzales takes notes along with Associate Justice Ramirez during the March 13 Associated Students of Riverside City College Supreme Court meeting in the Heritage Room.
Associated Students of Riverside City College Supreme Court spearhead student elections
Matt Schoenmann with a group of Viewpoints members.
In memory of Matt Schoenmann, A memoir by Eric Pacheco
About the Contributor
Lennon Ruehle
Lennon Ruehle, News Editor
Lennon Ruehle is a third-year journalism major student at RCC, starting at Viewpoints as a news reporter in the fall of 2024. As the news editor Lennon’s main passion lies in politics. He hopes to become an investigative journalist one day
Donate to Viewpoints