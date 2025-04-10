‘Hands Off!’ protests sweep across the nation

Chants of “Trump has got to go” fill the air as protesters take to the streets of Downtown Riverside April 5.

Nationwide “Hands Off” protests against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk occurred with organizers saying that over 1,300 “Hands Off!” protests took place.

Protesters in Downtown Riverside took to the streets as they claimed Trump and Musk are threatening the rights of many given the recent actions made by the federal government.

“I could give you 300 reasons why I’m here,” said protester Kim Scott, who was holding up a sign that said “Honk if you’ve never drunk texted war plans.”

“That’s pretty scary, the cabinets are ridiculous,” she said.

One protester who did not want to be identified said, “This country is being run by the 1%, it’s not a left versus right issue, it’s the top versus bottom, and that’s why I’m here.”

Protesters held up signs in support of LGBTQ rights, opposing the recent tariffs and veterans benefits.

Trump’s recently announced tariffs that crashed the stock market caused many to fear for their own future and the future of their loved ones.

“I’m going to retire in 10 years. I don’t have time to watch the stock market bounce back,” Kim Scott said.

“I’m here because of my niece. I fear for future generations,” said protester Tim Ramsay

“My son just got born, and I don’t want him living in the world we’re living in right now,” said protester Clarence Bland.

But for many, protesting wasn’t an option, it was something they felt they had to do.

“I feel I have an obligation to be here, to help others, so others can know what freedom is.” said protester Victor Jaeger.

“The current administration is acting so erratic, taking away rights for immigrants, wrongfully sending people back to other countries without any due process, that is a huge red flag for me,” said Tim Ramsay.

“Hands Off!” marks the largest protest against Trump’s second term as US President.