The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Gateway College and Career Academy reports record high enrollment

Lennon Ruehle, News Editor
April 9, 2025
Lennon Ruehle
Riverside Community College District’s office located in downtown Riverside

Inclusivity in the Riverside Community College District was the main talking point at the Board of Trustees meeting held April 1. 

Members of the meeting first recognized high enrollment in the past year in the Gateway College and Career Academy. Enrollment increased from 349 students in the spring of 2024 to over 450 in spring of 2025. 

Gateway serves at risk high school students looking to get back on track and graduate. It has been located on the Riverside City College campus since 2004 and provides an opportunity for students to earn a high school diploma and also college credit via dual enrollment. 

“Students get re-engaged,” said Miguel Contreras, the Executive Director at Gateway. 

Gateway has had to institute waitlists for the first time due to an increase in demand, a change from the drop in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

With an increase in popularity, Gateway plans to expand its Career Technical Education programs. It also plans to strengthen its dual enrollment partnerships with RCCD colleges. 

RCCD Chancellor Wolde-Ab Isaac spoke on the Inland Empire Healthcare Access Demonstration Project, which would expedite students’ access to essential healthcare for those that qualify. The project would be the first of its kind. 

“It will create a more sustainable way of providing our students with essential not only mental health, but access to preventative care as well,” Chancellor Isaac said. 

The goals of the partnership are to enroll all eligible students in Medi-Cal, strengthen campus infrastructure and remove barriers to the services provided. 

Thomas Pham, IEHP’s vice president of strategy said, “We hope the success of this partnership allows for more innovative thinking when it comes to strengthening the well-being and quality of life here in the I.E. and across California.”

Chancellor Isaac also spoke on the climate conference he attended March 26 at the University of California, Los Angeles, saying that we need to better preserve our resources and that marine sciences will provide plenty of jobs for the future. 

A report by the resources committee found that the future for RCCD’s budget faces a deficit, but the exact future is unknown as the state budget has yet to come out until later this year and the funding from the federal government is unclear.

 An issue was raised regarding the diversity of RCCD employees. The equity committee found that a disproportionate amount of qualified applicants were not being interviewed. A reported 80 qualified African American males applied, and none were interviewed.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Board of Trustees
RCC informs students of their constitutional rights on posters displayed in classrooms as immigration concerns become more prominent in the community.
RCCD passes resolution amid immigration concerns
RCCD approves 100% of health insurance for associate faculty members
RCCD approves 100% of health insurance for associate faculty members
Wheelock stadium looks in shambles April 4 after the track and field have been deconstructed for repairs. Photo by Hayden Kulick Viewpoints.
Construction Causes Commute: coaches admire what UCR offers
A lone student walks by the Quadrangle building at Riverside City College on Nov 9. Low enrollments has left the campus less populated than usual. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.
District officials combat low enrollment
Riverside City College President Gregory Anderson poses with a graduating student at the top of the Parking Structure during the drive-thru commencement ceremony June 2, 2021 (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)
Riverside Community College District Faculty Association votes 'no-confidence' against RCC President Gregory Anderson
Photo courtesy of Pexels
Riverside Community College District's Guided Pathways program to update student engagement and boost enrollment
More in News
Protesters fill Market and University Ave for the Hands Off protest on April 5.
‘Hands Off!’ protests sweep across the nation
Peer mentor Israel Sandoval, Multicultural Activities Council Director Valeria Cervantes and La Casa member Sebastian Miranda speak on behalf of La Casa to Riverside City College staff on March 20.
La Casa looks towards a new, flourishing vision for engagement center
Riverside City College partners with the University of California, Riverside to create 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom housing units for RCC students expected to transfer.
Community college makes housing possible for transfer students, first in Riverside district
RCC vows to protect students’ rights to an education in an open campus forum
RCC vows to protect students’ rights to an education in an open campus forum
Chief Justice Adela Gonzales takes notes along with Associate Justice Ramirez during the March 13 Associated Students of Riverside City College Supreme Court meeting in the Heritage Room.
Associated Students of Riverside City College Supreme Court spearhead student elections
Matt Schoenmann with a group of Viewpoints members.
In memory of Matt Schoenmann, A memoir by Eric Pacheco
More in Riverside Community College District
Riverside City College offers student resources to learn about their transfer opportunities in the Transfer center at the Dr. Charles A. Kane Student Services and Administration Building
Studies say transfer rates have decreased amongst community college students
RCC offers benefits for students that go unnoticed. Students can learn more at the Basic Needs Resource Center.
A student guide to accessing Calfresh benefits
Southern California residents brace for upcoming dry winter months as Santa Ana winds heighten fire risk
Southern California residents brace for upcoming dry winter months as Santa Ana winds heighten fire risk
RCCD anticipates college improvements upon measure proposal
RCCD anticipates college improvements upon measure proposal
The Riverside City College School of Nursing department offers students a path to their career goals.
Newsom denies bill for California community colleges to offer nursing bachelor programs
Chancellor addresses journalists in student media teleconference
Chancellor addresses journalists in student media teleconference
About the Contributor
Lennon Ruehle
Lennon Ruehle, News Editor
Lennon Ruehle is a third-year journalism major student at RCC, starting at Viewpoints as a news reporter in the fall of 2024. As the news editor Lennon’s main passion lies in politics. He hopes to become an investigative journalist one day
Donate to Viewpoints