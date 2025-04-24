RCC holds annual bunny hop event for the youth

Spring has hopped around the corner fast as a hair, and Riverside City College celebrated this year with their annual Bunny Hop event.

The event took place April 11 on the grass field just outside of Wheelock Stadium.

Hundreds of families packed the fairgrounds with eager children running and playing, as parents caught up with old friends. Booths were decorated with easter eggs and rabbit ears that lined the perimeter of the parking garage.

Children were given the opportunity to experience all of the different booths. Parents and other family members also participated, either by attending or helping to set up. The event was bustling with parents, club members and RCC staff. Most importantly, the children were excited and dressed up to assist in the festivity of Easter.

The kids lined up along the grass to meet and take photos with the Easter bunny. This free event offered 13 RCC clubs that helped bring the event to life.

One notable club included the Student Parent Club who worked tirelessly on this event. In order to represent the community of parents attending RCC, a variety of booths included agua frescas, rock and face painting, rocket building, balloons, ring toss, artistic experiences and more. Each booth decked out in different Easter decorations, treats, vibrant music and a variety of activities. The Easter egg setup was along the lush grass of the RCC playing field with booths strewn all around. Children were ready to race along the grass lanes for eggs.

Arriana Franco, an RCC student majoring in Kinesiology, assisted in the laborious preparations. “We layed out the 10,000 eggs,” Franco said

The eggs were full of candies and toys for the children. Prizes included temporary tattoos, slime, and chocolates.

A variety of assortments to make them happy. The event was there for the children to experience spring celebrations.

“I just love kids,” Franco said.

“I think it’s a cool event for them and clubs to fundraise.”

Promptly at 5:45 p.m. the children lined up in four separate age groups divided by a two year gap. They raced in anticipation and the hunt commenced in a rush of excitement as the kids eagerly dove for eggs and devoured them in the process.

Parents cheered from the sidelines as the whopping 10,000 eggs dwindled in roughly five minutes. Kids’ bags overflowed from the Easter Bunnies’ gracious assortment of colorful eggs and treats.

Lola Harman described the event as amazing.

“My favorite booth was the water balloon toss,” she said.

Her brother Charlie Harman agreed.

“The egg hunt was my favorite part, by a mile, I can’t count how many I collected,” he said.

He shared his clever method to collect more eggs.

“I had a strategy of tearing the bag so I can fit more eggs in it,” he said.

The event was a smash with the kids. President of Student Parent Club, Kalisha Gomez, shared the importance this event holds to the community and to her as a parent.

“One out of five students at RCC are parents. We need to expose the students here to kids more often to lessen the gap. We don’t see enough funding for our club to advertise student parents and build rhythm between us,” she said.

This Easter RCC is sharing the excitement with the community. What are you most excited for this spring?