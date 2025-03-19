The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Community college makes housing possible for transfer students, first in Riverside district

Natalie Strain, Managing Editor
March 19, 2025
Photo Courtesy of RCC President’s Leadership team, Volz Company and the Division of Student Services at RCC in partnership with UCR
Riverside City College partners with the University of California, Riverside to create 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom housing units for RCC students expected to transfer.

Housing has become possible for Riverside City College students expecting to transfer as construction takes place at the University of California, Riverside.

With only 14 of the 116 California Community Colleges providing dormitories, RCC makes student housing more accessible for those wanting to further their educational journeys. 

Students were made aware of this update in an email shared on March 12 after being introduced to this plan in the 2024 fall semester.

RCC has opened applications for student housing on a rolling basis until April 28. Students can expect to be notified of their status between March 3 and April 28, according to the RCC website. After students have been verified, they will be placed into the UCR roommate matching system.

As of March 18, 294 students have applied, and 265 of those students answered that they wish to transfer to UCR or another four-year university, Dean of Enrollment Services Kyla Teufel said.

The UCR North District 2 Residential Hall will offer furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment-style housing where each room will have double occupancy. In-unit kitchens will also be available as well as access to additional facilities including a fitness room, laundry rooms, parking, programs and social activities. A parking permit will be required due to limited space.

Four-year transfer students and students planning on transferring to UCR can expect to pay $750 monthly or a total installment of $9,000 for 12 months once accepted. Costs include all utilities. Summer lease and a renewal process will also be available to potential residents.

Housing follows a first-come, first-served basis. The first year will include a 10-month contract and will run from Aug. 23 to June 23, 2026. 

Residents can expect to move in on Aug, 23 tentatively. Students must complete the 2025-2026 Free Application for Federal Student Aid and be Pell eligible. Applicants must also be 18 years or older and enrolled as a full-time student with a minimum of 12 units at Moreno Valley College, Norco College, or RCC. Other requirements include being in Good Academic Standing (2.0 GPA or higher), committing to an annual housing contract and expecting to transfer to a four-year university.

According to Teufel, student applications will be reviewed by a rubric to verify these requirements have been met.

As construction approaches completion by the end of June, no in-person tours will take place. However, the school is working on creating a virtual tour for students to see what is available.

An orientation for students to be selected will also be held on May 15 and 16 with more information expected to come as the date approaches, Teufel said.

RCC President Dr. Claire Oliveros expressed her support for the project.

“This is a unique and one-of-a-kind partnership between RCCD and UCR,” Oliveros said. 

“We are thrilled to offer a student transfer pipeline program and opportunities for a residential living experience at a Residential Hall at UCR. Our hope is that this partnership improves transfer student success from RCC to UCR.”

Students can fill out the application by April 28.

