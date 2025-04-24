Riverside City College’s Model United Nations team takes home Outstanding Delegation award

Riverside City College’s Model United Nations team was recognized as an outstanding delegation at a national conference held in New York City from April 6 to April 10.

This award recognizes delegations who display “active engagement in committee, professionalism and diplomatic values and proper use of the rules of procedure,” according to the National Model United Nations website.

RCC’s MUN members Gagandeep Kaur and Mark Alvarez won an additional award for their position papers in the UN Security Council. Students Ezichi Emerueh and Giovanni Leosand won the same award in the UN High Commissioner for Refugees committee. The papers detailed students’ research on climate, peace, gender-based violence and the situation in Yemen.

The conference is held annually at the New York Hilton Midtown, hosting schools from across the world.

National MUN showcases schools ranging from Germany to Japan in this five-day conference, simulating UN procedures. Each school in attendance represents one of over 100 Member States to address current and ongoing issues in the international community. Delegates are then rewarded for their written work and achievements within their committees.

Led by MUN adviser Tomas Ocampo, RCC’s MUN team attended one of the two conferences alongside neighboring schools including the University of California, Riverside. The team consisted of 18 RCC students representing Greece with Gregory Burchett, Zoë Minter, Melisa Nguyen and Alexander Astorga serving as head delegates. Zoë Minter additionally served as a chair for the UN Commission on the Status of Women committee.

Mark Alvarez, a second-semester member of the MUN team who attended the conference, shared why he tried out for the team.

“I joined MUN to meet new people and have unforgettable experiences. It has far exceeded my expectations,” he said.

Members of the RCC MUN team were chosen after being assigned to a committee and a topic. They were then evaluated based on speech delivery, knowledge of their material and communication skills.

“With rigorous debate and diplomacy at the forefront, Model United Nations New York was not only about the conference itself, but it was about the connections you make with the people you meet,” he said.

First semester MUN member Alejandra Nolasco described her experience attending a national conference after unexpectedly joining the program.

“I learned so much about diplomacy, teamwork and how the UN works in practice. It pushed me out of my comfort zone, helped me grow as a speaker and leader and gave me a new appreciation for global cooperation,” she said. “I met people from all over the world who were just as passionate about making a difference, and that made the experience even more meaningful.”