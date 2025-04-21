SoCal Air Show: Public and military members celebrate a century of courage and precision

From performances by civilian aviators to the precision of Thunderbirds the weight of the sound of planes flying overhead illuminated the legacy of this show that has taken place for over a century.

The Socal Air Show took place April 12-13 in Riverside featuring the dedication and resilience of aviators. The base presented food tents, a beer garden, parked photo-op planes and recruitment tents.

Service members were in attendance to represent their branch and share their wisdom, such as the Air Force.

Captain Callie Hewitt serves in the Air Force Public Affairs Agency as a combat camera airman working to report the missions. This can range from unclassified to top secret missions, she said.

The AFPAA report “The squadron consists of technical experts from Air Force public affairs in both ground and aerial photojournalism, broadcast and video documentation as well as dedicated support professionals.”

“Sometimes you’ll go out with the Marines, so like amphibious assault units. I was one of the few women that got to do that,” Hewitt said.

The benefits of serving in the military are a significant reason many join. This includes medical, dental and life insurance. Other contributors include free education, housing allowance accompanied with lowered rates, 401k and full retirement pension.

“The biggest benefit I would say, and it’s going to sound really cheesy is, the guys, my brethren,” Hewitt said.

Edlin Kirk, serving in the Air Force and Crystal Matamis, a sergeant serving in the Air Force expressed their gratitude for the benefits the military has to offer.

“Other branches always call us the ‘chairforce,’ cause we’re always in the chair,” Matamis said.

Although, that is a misconception. Just some of the duties Air Force service members conduct are maintenance and repair, law and order, combat or aviation and flight. All of which keep its branch in line and prepared for anything whether that be on ground or in the air.

It’s the best branch because most jobs are inland and they treat them well, Kirk said.

The Thunderbirds flew F-16 Fighting Falcon jets just 100 feet from the ground and a few feet away from each other. Not only do they put on shows across the U.S. showcasing precise maneuvers but they serve in warfare as well.

Patty Olgyn along with her family attended the show as they traditionally do every year. They followed the Thunderbirds tours and anticipated their closing performance.

“It’s a free event but it doesn’t cost much to see what the military does for this country,” she said.

Hewitt shared what it is like to enlist.

“I wouldn’t encourage anyone to enlist. I would encourage folks to discover who they are. Find out if this is going to help them be their best selves,” Hewitt said.

If you’re willing to have that long conversation with yourself, now more than ever the military is looking for people to break conforming molds and bring a different way of thinking to the table, she added.