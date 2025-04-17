Riverside City College Board of Trustees honors professors and addresses concerns

The Riverside City College District Board of Trustees celebrated the achievements of faculty members and addressed critical issues in its meeting on April 15.

During the meeting, the board recognized staff from across the district with the awards of “Professor” and “Distinguished Professor,” highlighting their contributions to education, care for student success, and dedication to the district’s project.

The acknowledgment honored the faculty and their contribution to education.

“I’ve been here a long time, My whole goal is to make a difference in students’ lives. I feel I’m being recognized for doing all that I could to help my students,” Distinguished Professor award winner Don Ajene Wilcoxson said. “ If you can make it past RCC, you can make it anywhere, the world is yours.”

The board also changed the rank of two more faculty members, Patricia Laura Adams and Patrick Scullin, who were given the rank of professor.

One of the meeting’s primary topics was campus safety concerning the recent attempt to breach security protocols.

District representatives reassured attendees that while there had been an unauthorized attempt to access certain campus facilities and online resources, no private information, such as student and staff personal data, financial records or academic files, had been compromised.

The attempt involved efforts such as administrative offices and data storage systems rather than physical structures like parking garages.

This incident highlighted the critical need for enhanced cybersecurity measures to protect the campus community.

“We are committed to retaining stable surroundings for absolutely everyone in our district,” Keri Then said, about the district’s accountability.

During the meeting, each campus president spoke on behalf of their respective establishments, reflecting on the latest achievements and ongoing efforts to promote inclusion and network engagement.

Riverside City College took the spotlight with influential events promoting diversity, equity, and student empowerment. These include dynamic student-led projects, interactive workshops and dialogues across the campus designed to build understanding and unity.

Moreno Valley College celebrated a prestigious award and was recognized for its innovation and outreach programs. Valuation exposed the college’s obligation to implement further thinking strategies and expand the opportunities for underserved communities.

Norco College welcomed its recent signature program with an impressive vote and little feedback from the participants. The incident followed the campus’s unwavering dedication to promoting collaboration, cultivating engagement, and building permanent participation in the area.

Board members also addressed recent protests close to district campuses, emphasizing their peaceful nature. One board member counseled the organizers and individuals to make sure that demonstrations remained nonviolent and respectful.

“It’s a testament to the students of our campus that these protests were non-violent and that our buildings remained unscathed,” Mary Figueroa said.

The district leaders reiterated the importance of the right to peaceful protest and the importance of open communication around essential problems affecting students and the community.

The meeting concluded without the creation or passage of any resolutions, signaling a focus on updates and consistency. However, the board passed new budgets across all three campuses and plans to give more in grants.