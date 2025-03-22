La Casa looks towards a new, flourishing vision for engagement center

La Casa representatives advocated for its engagement center in an hour of equity forum, where Riverside City College students had the chance to discuss concerns, ideas and initiatives that could help current and future Hispanic students.

Peer mentor Israel Sandoval, Multicultural Activities Council Director Valeria Cervantes and La Casa member Sebastian Miranda gathered on March 20 to express their appreciation and gratitude for the La Casa Engagement center. They highlighted the impact the center has had on their lives and education. However, the representatives also expressed concerns that have potential to be resolved.

La Casa has been able to elevate Hispanic students into achieving new opportunities and experiences by being an encouraging, safe and resourceful “ home” for students to turn to. But as its community grows, the resources and space that they use are becoming outgrown.

Sandoval expressed how it is difficult to maintain a professional and safe environment when its leaders do not have the space to beneficially attend to students who need to lean on this engagement center in the best way they can.

RCC is a hispanic serving institute. The La Casa committee expressed feeling discouraged when having to turn down Hispanic students who turned to them to help navigate through their academic careers. It has especially had an impact on those pursuing a higher education when this is not the first ideal choice for some Hispanic families. Sandoval shared how 70% of RCC students are Hispanic, so having to turn down students who want to become members due to space should be unacceptable.

“There is so much power in seeing people that look like you and talk like you,” Miranda said.

La Casa opens doors and genuine conversation for Latinos pursuing a higher education when they do not have that luxury at home. La Casa aspires to gain a bigger voice and to show all Hispanic students that they are not alone.

The Center has goals to give out more than the limited resources they are provided, which is having access to more computers, book vouchers, scantrons and complimentary food to Hispanic students and members.

RCC has given La Casa a peer mentor, a counselor and a student mental health therapist, but La Casa members expressed how that is just the beginning to RCC giving La Casa the resources to be able to help all Hispanic students reach their full potential.

“La Casa has done more for me in my 2 years than anywhere in my life,” Sandoval said.

For the future La Casa is looking to expand their Engagement Center into a bigger and more equipped space with the support of RCC to guarantee Latino success.