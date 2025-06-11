Rethinking finals week: a call for change

Many students, such as myself, are stressing about preparing for their next steps, navigating which college to attend, or wondering if they will get accepted to their dream college.

Finals week just adds more stress and worry. It feels like everything is happening at once, making it impossible to keep up without feeling overwhelmed.

Students who have kept up with their classwork all semester shouldn’t have to face the added pressure of a final exam that could make or break their grade. It’s not only frustrating but very discouraging to think that one test taken under extreme pressure could undo months of consistent effort.

That pressure is only made worse with graduate students.

Graduate students often attend commencement ceremonies on the same day final grades are due.

Can you imagine the emotional roller coaster of proudly walking the stage, only to find out afterwards that you didn’t even pass the class? Sure, you might be able to retake it, but why should it come to that?

Now, instead of celebrating a huge milestone, students are faced with the embarrassment, stress, and burden of retaking a course.

Many colleges have acknowledged the fact that many students are at high levels of stress during this week.

According to the U.S. News, planning ahead and taking mental breaks could help alleviate this stress. But for many students, including myself, juggling school with work, caregiving and financial responsibilities. So that advice feels far-fetched. Life doesn’t stop for finals.

And while colleges often promote mental health services, how many professors actually consider a student’s mental health during finals week? How many offer flexibility, check in with their students, or acknowledge the pressure we’re under?

It’s not enough to have resources on paper if the academic clutter doesn’t support using them.

It’s time for schools to rethink how finals are handled, especially during pivotal times in students’ lives. Students deserve support, not added pressure, as they close one chapter and prepare for the next. Let’s build systems that celebrate students’ success, not ones that risk undoing it.

So what can be done?

Schools can begin by offering more flexible final exam formats, such as open book. These alternatives allow students to demonstrate their knowledge without the intense time constraints and anxiety of traditional timed exams.

Colleges should consider changing the timeline. Why not hold final exams a week earlier so that grades can be finalized before commencement?

This would give students peace of mind during their celebrations.

We are not asking for a free pass. We’re asking for fairness, understanding, and systems that reflect the realities we face. With thoughtful change, we can transform finals week from a period of dread into an opportunity to truly demonstrate how far we have come.

Let’s create a future where students can celebrate their accomplishments, feel proud knowing their efforts were acknowledged, and their success was earned in a system that supported them.