American Comeback Tour holds controversial debate on UC Riverside’s campus

“College is a Scam” says Charlie Kirk at the University of California, Riverside during the political debate on May 10 at its Bell Tower Plaza for The American Comeback Tour, sponsored by Turning Point USA.

Kirk is a conservative figure of the Republican Party and an ally to President Trump. Kirk tours US Colleges hosting debates open to all, asking participants to “Change my mind” on controversial topics. Security pre-installed barricades all around the perimeter of the bell tower as Make America Great Again and Kirk supporters stood in the 98-degree heat.

At approximately 12:00 p.m. Kirk appeared behind the gates surrounded by multiple security agents, he entered the debate area as a swarm of fans gathered to watch and participate in the event.

Abortion, immigration, transphobia, college, and artificial intelligence were some of the main topics addressed by speakers. Kirk blamed colleges for imposing a heap of student loans from his 2022 book titled “The College Scam: How America’s Universities Are Bankrupting. and Brainwashing Away the Future of America’s Youth.”

He says that college provides success not access, because sometimes it can be hard to find a job when fresh out of college. He suggests entering a trade instead.

Kirk added more to his claim stating “College is not prepared for the age of AI.”

Abortion laws were a hot-topic throughout the majority of the debate. Multiple people brought into topic Kirk’s point to ban all abortion without exception of sexual assault or incest.

One particular speaker, a Biology major at UCR, spoke out against anti-abortion movements in a conversation with Kirk.

“So if I murdered you at 6 months old would that be okay,” Kirk asks.

“Yes,” the bio student responded, sparking outrage in the crowd.

“Disabled babies and physical speech are not a qualifier for morality” the student says, concluding his shocking argument on sparing young lives.

“The fact that he is a bio student at this university shows the horrifying moral rot happening in higher education,” Kirk refutes, “Trump should defund all these schools as evidence.”

Tensions continued an hour in as the audience occasionally yelled profanity when they did not agree with particular statements.

Kirk said “Leftists are intolerant, mean, and ugly on the inside,” after one audience member insulted MAGA supporters.

“I thought you were smarter than that,” Kirk told the audience member.

Counter protests began to form as the event ran full steam. Lance Ling, a first year political science major at UCR, gathered with four other peers waving signs in attempts to protest the event. Their signs included messages advocating for trans rights. One sign read “Trans rights are human rights.”

“It is important to spread love and not hate,” Ling said. “MAGA does not support the underrepresented minorities.”

He claims that “MAGA supporters on this campus will harass college students” and feels the event aids in “intimidation and propaganda.”

Representing his fellow peers’ issues, Ling faced criticism from people passing by. He felt the negativity on campus is only growing more rampant as events like these occur.

Other protests around the event occurred including a Palestinian protest, retreating after facing hostility. Present were also “Charlie is a Nazi” propaganda, and a meme from online depicting Kirk hyper-realistically drawn and captioned “Charli XcX.”

However, some people have differing views. Many supporters around the event wore merchandise inscripted with the slogan “MAGA,” and a number of President Trump themed outfits sported. Showing their support for Kirk’s political work, supporters listen carefully to his opinions on the debate stage.

Gloria Macdonald shares “I like Charlie’s support of America.”

Gabe Clevelondson reveals this event “made me a bigger fan of Kirk.”

Being able to listen to the debates at hand and think about them in real time, Clevelondson felt it helped the campus connect.

“Kirk is going to help us bring America back to its roots, we all know great things are coming,” he said.

Macdonald also says anything political like “Trans or Palestinian movements should not be on campus but this event is okay.”

Through the wave of red hats and American flags, Kirk made his descent from the stage and concluded the debate.