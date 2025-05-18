Trump administration sued over Americorps shutdown

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta, in collaboration with other states, announced they are suing the Trump administration over Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency efforts to disband Americorps.

DOGE has ordered AmeriCorps to terminate close to $400 million in grants. This will lay off thousands of young Californians from work and financial security.

AmeriCorps is an independent agency of the United States government that includes more than five million Americans in service through various stipended volunteer work programs in many sectors, founded by Bill Clinton in the 90’s. The agency employs more than 500 full-time federal workers and has an operating budget of roughly $1 billion, The Associated Press reported.

In a news brief from Gov. Gavin Newson, Attorney General Bonta expressed “AmeriCorps volunteers bring out the best in America and in our communities. By abruptly canceling critical grants and gutting AmeriCorps’ workforce and volunteers, DOGE is dismantling AmeriCorps without any concern for the thousands of people who are ready and eager to serve their country — or for those whose communities are stronger because of this public service,”.

Americorps has multiple programs within California, including College Corps, which is offered at RCC.

On May 5, Director of RCC College Corps Darci Manzo addressed the students in College Corps in an email. She urges students to keep up with tracking their work hours to maintain a stipend for the rest of the semester. “We will review the next steps and answer any questions during Friday’s meeting. However, your timesheet compliance with your timesheet by Thursday is non-negotiable to maintain your status in the program. Please prioritize this immediately.”

College Corp member and RCC student Marbella Ceron has conflicting thoughts on the recent cut in spending. “I work at Raincross Boxing Academy [A location RCC College Corps offers to volunteer at]. We help kids with academics, as well as supporting them with any goals they have with boxing.” “I feel like programs like this have been threatened by it– He’s [Trump] not putting as much importance to academic development to young students, or anything educational really.” On April 8, AmeriCorps unveiled plans to cut its workforce by up to 50 percent or more. “It’s unreal to see. This has impacted me so much through the financial support. It has helped a lot in my household and for school as well,” Ceron adds.

College Corps provides a monthly stipend for student volunteers, as well as scholarship offers for the academic year. “ Just being told Americorps is going to be terminated— it felt like everything we’ve been doing has amounted to nothing. It honestly just sad. The motivation has been dying down because I feel like it’s ultimately going to amount to nothing.”

The complaint was issued on April 25 by the state of California, along with the following states:

State of Maryland

State of Delaware

State of Colorado

State of Arizona

State of Connecticut

State of Columbia

State of Hawaii

State of Illinois

State of Kentucky

State of Maine

State of Massachusetts

State of Michigan

State of Minnesota

State of Nevada

State of New Jersey

State of New Mexico

State of New York

State of North Carolina

State of Oregon

State of Pennsylvania

State of Rhode Island

State of Vermont

State of Washington

State of Wisconsin

California Service Corps is the largest service force in the nation, consisting of four paid service programs: #CaliforniansForAll College Corps, California Climate Action Corps, Youth Service Corps, and AmeriCorps California. It is a force larger than the Peace Corps and is mobilized at a time when California is addressing post-pandemic academic recovery, rebuilding from the LA fires and planning for the future of the state’s workforce.

In the 2023-24 service year, AmeriCorps members in California provided 4,397,674 hours of service, mentored 73,833 students, Supported 17,000 foster youth with education and employment and helped 26,000 households impacted by the LA fires and packed 21,000 food boxes.