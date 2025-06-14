The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Inland Empire residents filled Corona streets to join nationwide ‘No Kings’ protests

Breanne Soto, Opinions Editor
June 14, 2025
Breanne Soto
Protesters In Corona advocate against ICE and the Trump Administration on June 14.

 

 Inland Empire residents gathered June 14 to participate in two “No Kings” protest in Corona in response to illegal immigration enforcement sweeps and to denounce the Trump administration. 

 

“No Kings” took place in about 2,000 cities across the country and with more than 100 activist groups joining. The Inland Empire residents participated in multiple cities, including Riverside, Victorville and Temecula. 

 

Corona’s protests were scheduled near City Hall and Rimpau Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The town’s rally was planned by Zoe Garcia, 18, a Corona native and 7-year activist. 

 

“It first started when one of my relatives got detained by ICE,” she said.

 

She explained her family member was held in the Adelanto ICE Processing Center located in San Bernardino County. Garcia described the conditions as inhumane, which led her to become an advocate for her local community. 

Garcia posted about the Corona protest on Instagram with details of the event. Her goal with the demonstration was to bring the city’s residents together to showcase empathy and solidarity for its undocumented communities.

 

“Corona PD saw the post first and had some general questions,” Garcia said. “They just wanted to monitor the area to make sure no one would hijack the protest.”

The crowd remained peaceful as people befriended each other and danced to the music playing on Garcia’s speaker.

 

By 11 a.m., a crowd of around 60 people formed in front of the Civic Center on 6th Street with a mix of U.S. and Latin American flags. Cars honked their horns in support as they drove by, with the crowd cheering every time. 

 

Although people came with signs directed towards ICE and immigration policies, others expressed their discontentment with the Trump administration as a whole. Sheyla Rosas, 19, attended two other protests earlier this week before joining the Corona-based rally. She expressed her disdain for Trump’s military parade, which coincided with the weekend’s protest, relating it to the acts of other authoritarian countries.  

 

“This parade is a waste of money,” she said. “I pay tax dollars and contribute to this society. Trump is not working my shifts to be taking my money and using it like that. But when I ask for [financial aid] for school, where is the money?”

 

Troops and tanks rolled into Washington, D.C. for a parade that celebrates the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and falls on Trump’s 79th birthday.

 

Lexi Sanchez,20, attended the 6th Street protest to advocate for her neighborhood’s undocumented residents.. 

 

“As a child of immigrants who and someone who witnesses needless violence, I believe if you need refuge, you have the right to enter wherever you need to be to feel safe,” Sanchez said. 

 

Sanchez liked the fact that the nationwide protests happened on the same day as D.C’s military parade. 

 

“It shows a good marker of opposition,” She said. “It’s more powerful to use our voice today.”

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Breaking News
March Joint Powers Authority commission votes against industrial development plans in Riverside County
March Joint Powers Authority commission votes against industrial development plans in Riverside County
RCCD Chancellor signs statement against Trump administration’s ‘overreach and political interference’
RCCD Chancellor signs statement against Trump administration’s ‘overreach and political interference’
Protesters fill Market and University Ave for the Hands Off protest on April 5.
‘Hands Off!’ protests sweep across the nation
Riverside City College head football coach, Tom Craft, gathers the football team to discuss their Oct. 26 win against Southwestern College at Wheelock Stadium.
Riverside City College head football coach Tom Craft announces retirement
Early morning on Oct. 23, police vehicles block Fairfax Ave. near the Math and Science Building, monitoring the scene where a student reportedly fell.
Student falls from RCC building
Line Fire spreads as dry conditions cause flare-up
Line Fire spreads as dry conditions cause flare-up
More in Local News
California and Google Cut Back Local News Funding Deal
California and Google Cut Back Local News Funding Deal
A graphic showing the candidates of the special election. From left to right, Democrat Chris Shoults, Republican Natasha Johnson, Republican Vincent Romo and Libertarian Zachary Consalvo
Upcoming primary election for California’s 63rd Assembly District set to nominate candidates for Essayli's successor
A homeless encampment sits on a street in Downtown Los Angeles, California, USA. | Courtesy of Matt Gush via Adobe Stock License
Newsom pushes cities to make homeless encampments illegal
AmeriCorps members. | Courtesy of Americorps.gov
Trump administration sued over Americorps shutdown
The crowd of UCR students and Kirk supporters gather to watch Kirk debate with attendees.
American Comeback Tour holds controversial debate on UC Riverside’s campus
Riverside City College former head football coach, Tom Craft gives his speech after induction into the Riverside Sport Hall of Fame at Dale E. and Sarah Ann Fowler Events Center at California Baptist University on May 5.
Riverside City College football coach Tom Craft inducted into the Riverside Sport Hall of Fame
More in News
A petition posted by the ASRCC, demanding more financial support for the Athletics department.
Associated Students of Riverside City College VP elect Gabriel Graves says sports funding is 'too much'
Announcement banner courtesy of Riverside Community College District.
California Community Colleges transition to Common Course Numbering
A swallow pays an unexpected visit, perching on a student's hand at Moreno Valley College.
Moreno Valley College is flying with swallows
Students this semester created a self-automated watering system to water each plant inside the center.
Spotlight on the MVC Innovation Center
RCC's Rainbow Engagement Center celebrates LGBTQIA+ students
RCC recognizing LGBTQ+ graduates at Lavender Graduation
The Automotive Technology Lab features work done on electric and gas powered vehicles.
Riverside City College's electric vehicle show introduces new tech opportunities
About the Contributor
Breanne Soto
Breanne Soto, Opinions Editor
Breanne Soto is a first year journalism major who is looking forward to working with Viewpoints. She joined in Fall of 2024 and is currently the Opinions editor and enjoys to write for the Life section.
Donate to Viewpoints