Upcoming primary election for California’s 63rd Assembly District set to nominate candidates for Essayli’s successor

On June 24, voters in the state’s 63rd assembly district will select the two candidates that they wish to progress onto the general election ballot, which includes the cities of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Norco as well as parts of Riverside, Corona, Eastvale, Romoland, Temescal Valley, Woodcrest and Lake Elsinore.

The candidates who are running for the position, as listed by the California Sec. of State are:

Chris Shoults (D) (Age 50): Labor Union leader and School teacher. Democratic Nominee for the Assembly District in 2024

Natasha Johnson (R) (Age 46): Mayor of Lake Elsinore from 2023-2024; City Councilwoman since 2012

Vincent Romo (R) (Age 42): Tenured Professor of History at Cypress College

Zachary Consalvo (L) (Age 37): Public Servant/Businessman

The election is run via a jungle primary in which all four candidates are put on the same ballot and the top two progress to the general election, as is the case with all state elections (excluding presidential primaries) since the passage of Proposition 14 in 2010 under then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (R).

The election is to decide who will fill the remainder of the term left by Assemblyman Bill Essayli, the first Muslim elected to the California State Assembly who was appointed by President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to serve as the interim U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California on April 1. Essayli resigned just a few hours after being appointed and would be sworn in the following day on April 2. He won the district in 2024 by a margin of 31,200 votes or 14.6%.

The election was declared on April 14 with a proclamation by Gov. Newsom and Cali. Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

Viewpoints had a chance to contact all four of the candidates and ask them a few questions on issues such as Education, the Community college system and their plans for what they would do if elected to the Assembly to succeed Essayli. Out of the four candidates Viewpoints reached out too, Schults, Johnson and Consalvo responded to our questions.

QUESTIONS:

If you are elected to the State Assembly, what are your plans to help the California Community College System?

Schults: As part-time community college faculty and as a dual-enrollment instructor myself, I understand the importance of the system in getting a quality, affordable education. One of my own sons is a California Community College graduate and experienced both dual-enrollment and the transfer process. I will be an advocate for funding amidst state budget challenges and declining enrollment, will stump for (affordable) community college housing options, will work to keep California Community Colleges an affordable post-secondary education option, and will work to support an even smoother transfer process.

Johnson: We must lower the cost of higher education to make it attainable which includes tuition relief, textbook relief and increased grant assistance.

Consalvo: I would allocate more funding to the California Community College System so they can expand academically and offer more degrees. I would also like to help the community colleges that have the highest rates of transfers be able to offer 4 year degrees as well similar to what Santa Monica College was able to do. I would also make sure that you can go to a community college learn a trade as well as getting your core credits to be able to transfer to pre law or pre med programs. I would make it easier to be able to transfer and retain the core credits as well. I would also like to help solve the student housing shortage. No community college student should be homeless. I would allocate more state funding to the Riverside Community College System as a whole.



Why are you running for state assembly to succeed Bill Essayli?

Schults: Because the people of Assembly District 63 deserve results—not ugly, unproductive culture wars. As a legislator I will build coalitions, craft and effect meaningful policy, and bring state resources to local communities to tackle the affordability crisis, improve educational outcomes, and diversify economic development (so we are not overly reliant on a single industry). As a father, educator, small-business owner, local union leader, and first-generation college graduate from a blue-collar background, I am accessible and relatable to a broad swath of constituents. As a Democrat, I also have the best chance of any candidate in this race at getting things done.

Johnson: I am running for the state assembly because I want to continue to serve our region. I have served 12 years on the Lake Elsinore City Council, including four times as mayor. Our region is growing and we must ensure we bring jobs to our region to keep our graduating students close to home or bring them back home after they go to college.

Consalvo: Because I truly believe that the district and even the area as a whole is ready for unity and for a representative government. In which I believe I am the only candidate who can truly move the district into the future past our political divisions. I believe everyone is tired of the same old talking points and blaming the other party for any failures. I believe everyone is ready to decide where our tax money goes and wants to know exactly where it is going currently and have it reallocated to services that are for the people. They want the state, county, and local government held accountable and put back in their hands and are ready for fresh ideas and innovation. Right now the current leadership is trying to essentially stay with the program and as the state stands we must have leadership that goes against the grain and is able to think outside of the box. I believe I am the only one who can get these reforms done.

What would be one of the first things you do in the Assembly, if elected?

Schults: My first order of business is to pen and support legislation around affordability that Californians can actually feel in their day-to-day lives.

Johnson: I would look to address California’s crushing cost of living by eliminating the gas tax that hurts young people and working families as well as eliminate red tape and onerous regulations that make home ownership so expensive.

Consalvo: I would get a yearly tax audit bill to pass the assembly and the committee. This tax audit would be a yearly tax audit of every city, county, and the entire state and it would automatically reallocate funds to public services. I believe I can get this bill passed in the democratic super majority because even Governor Newsom has complained about the $30 billion counties and cities have lost that was for the homeless and impoverished. This bill is vital for California to have a balanced budget and avoid a deficit, improve our quality of life, and sustain California and Assembly District 63 into the future as a livable community with good public services and a fiscally responsible government and district.

What advice do you have for students currently in/set to graduate from college or a university?

Schults: Stay civically engaged, stay active in your community, and stay strong. As students or graduates, there are some pretty tall challenges facing you as I see it, but you are the next generation of expert problem solvers whose charge it will be to shape California’s future for the betterment of all. Trust yourselves, take chances, and take charge.

Johnson: Take advantage of the opportunities that come your way without fear. When considering opportunities, there is no such thing as a bad decision. If you take an opportunity and you later find it wasn’t what you had hoped for, there’s still time to seize another opportunity.



Consalvo: Stay focused on your goals and what you aspire to be. Don’t let any outside voices or influences dissuade you from your goals or direction. Also, if your goals require further education or certifications do it now. Do not wait until tomorrow because either way the time will go by so you might as well achieve all your goals now and become the best person you want to be now so you can solidify a good future for yourself and your family.

CANDIDATE ENDORSEMENTS:

Provided below are some of the public endorsements that the candidates have received

Chris Shoults (D)

Congressman Mark Takano of California’s 39th Congressional District (2013-) State Senator Sabrina Cervantes of California’s 31st Senatorial District (2024-) Ward 1 Riverside County Board Supervisor Jose Medina (2025-) Ward 2 Riverside City Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes (2021-) California Democratic Party Democrats of Corona-Norco Democrats of Greater Riverside Democrats of Southwest Riverside County Riverside County Democratic Party Riverside County Young Democrats California School Employees Association Teamsters Joint Council 42 Teamsters Local 986 UA Local 250 UA Local 364 UA Local 398



Natasha Johnson (R)

Congressman Ken Calvert of California’s 41st Congressional District (1993-) Riverside County Sheriff (2019-) and 2026 Republican Candidate for Governor Chad Bianco Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin (2019-) Lake Elsinore City Councilman Steve Manos (2012-) Assemblyman Carl DeMaio of California’s 34th Assembly District (2024-) Riverside County Auditor-Controller Ben Benoit (2023-) Ward 2 Riverside County Board Supervisor Karen Spiegel (2019-) Ward 4 Riverside County Board Supervisor Chuck Washington Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez of California’s 75th Assembly District (2022-) Assemblywoman Heath Flora of California’s 9th Assembly District (2016-) Assemblyman Greg Wallis of California’s 47th Assembly District (2022-) Assemblyman Tom Lackey of California’s 34th Assembly District (2014-) State Senator Kelly Seyarto of California’s 32nd Senatorial District (2022-)



Vincent Romo (R):

No endorsements at the time of writing this article

Zachary Consalvo (L)



Young Americans for Liberty, UCR



CANDIDATE CONTACT INFO:

Here is where you can study the candidates and receive more information on their policies as well as where you can contact the candidates directly on any questions you may have on their stances.