Spotlight on the MVC Innovation Center

Moreno Valley College’s IMAKE Innovation Center continues to grow and attract more students through its doors with access to state-of-the-art technology and resources.

The MVC campus is eager to get students and others in the community walking through their doors in the student engagement center.

The center is open to students and their peers Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Science and Technology building behind the MVC Welcome Center.

“The student engagement center started back in 2019 out there in an RV,” Joe Murray, a full time supervisor for the center said.

“Over time, the center has grown with funding from grants.”

Within six years, the IMAKE Innovation Center has also expanded into the student engagement center.

The Innovation Center is a place where students can study in peace, relax with friends while movies play.

However, students can take advantage of the very unique tools and opportunities that are available within the center. All students and members of the community welcomed the use of the equipment and machines when available.

Once a staff member from the center goes through the necessary training procedures on the desired equipment. A student can use the machinery and material to his or her discretion when available and unsupervised.

For students eager to get creative with their designs in a variety of ways and working with different materials, the innovation center is a great place to look.

“We usually have 20 full-time students who work and four supervisors who work here during the semester,” Murray said.

These students are often those who train newcomers to the engagement center before allowing people to work on their projects freely.

With a room inside the center dedicated to a woodshop where students can learn and craft with different advanced powered tools.

Students can also have the chance to print objects with the numerous 3D printers that are available in the center. Other machines that are provided are advanced threading machines, in which students can put some of their flashy designs on display.

“We see around 800 students come into the engagement center,” Murray said.

The center aims to be a place for students of all hobbies and interests to come to enjoy.

For the video game enthusiasts of the community, the innovation center offers a variety of gaming consoles and personal computers.

“Some of these students have been here all spring, others just found out about this place not too long ago.”

Certain professors around the MVC campus have taken time out of lectures to allow their students to be given a tour of the center.

In addition, those fans of Formula 1 racing can enjoy the experience of a high-end racing simulator. Students can also try out their aviation skills with the flight simulator.

The Innovative Center aims to be a place where students can create and express themselves in numerous ways.

MVC is located at 16130 Lasselle St. For more information on all the opportunities available at the IMAKE Innovation Center, students can visit their webpage.