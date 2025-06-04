RCC recognizing LGBTQ+ graduates at Lavender Graduation

Riverside City College’s Rainbow Engagement Center highlighted its campus’s LGBTQ+ community members in a special commencement ceremony titled Lavender Graduation on May 23.

This year’s fourth annual Lavender Graduation was organized by Dr. Al Weyant-Forbes, co-chair for LGBTQ+ association for student success and equity.

“This is my favorite event of the year to celebrate what all of our queer and trans graduates have done,” Weyant-Forbes said. “All queer and trans students might not have the support of their families, so it’s nice to have something where we can support and celebrate the community separate from the major commencement.”

Weyant-Forbes shared at the event how the Lavender Graduation’s purpose is to serve as a fully supportive and embracing environment where all LGBTQ+ members can feel accepted and free to express themselves in one of their most memorable moments. They also explained that the color lavender also serves as a symbol for the fight for equity, justice and liberation in the community.

The aisle railings in the digital library were decorated with lavender trimmings. Lavender balloons and lanterns also dangled over the stage. Each graduate received a lavender cord to honor their presence for being a part of the graduation as they walked across the stage to receive their certificates.

Many students also looked forward to the Lavender Graduation every year. Erin Grace Kekuewa, a theater graduate, has performed at the event since 2022. She says that this year’s graduation is special to her since she was able to perform while also participating as a graduate this time around.

“It is special for RCC to have a space for queer students to be recognized for their accomplishments,” Kekuewa said.

During the graduation, English graduate Héstia Kait Alcantara also gave a speech to the audience.

She expressed how the support and help she received at RCC, while pursuing her education, has made her accomplishments possible.

“The support and guidance of RCC’s LGBTQIA2+, ally staff, faculty and students throughout my obstacles can not be understated,” Alcantara said. “Whether in 2014 or 2024 SAGA, Rainbow Engagement Center, and our stem campus community have freely offered something above and beyond student involvement.”

As part of the ceremony, members of the Sexuality and Gender Acceptance Club and the Rainbow Engagement Center recognized students and faculty with awards for their support and efforts toward the LGBTQ+ community.

One award, such as the “ Student Award for Peer Advocacy,” was presented to Brendon Lee. He is a Rainbow Engagement Center peer mentor.

Lee’s father, Larry Lee shared his joy to see his son participate in the Lavender Graduation.

“I hope for him to move on to bigger and better things,” he said.