California Community Colleges transition to Common Course Numbering

California Community Colleges initiate the Common Course Numbering project. Implemented in phases, CCN is intended to ease student transitions between community colleges to Universities and Cal State colleges.

“The CCN system will establish a structure that maximizes credit mobility for all students, strengthening equitable transfer and student success. It will support students in areas such as building cohesive academic plans, understanding how required courses transfer and apply to completion and making informed course selections that support degree completion.” stated in the California Community College: Common Course Numbering Project.

Riverside City College is starting off with changing basic curriculum course numbers and titles to align with UC’s and CSU’s.

“There’s going to be three waves of this [CCN],” Instructor, Jo Scott Coe said, “we’re in the first wave right now, which is for the first five classes and their honors counterparts.”

Previous Course Numbers Previous Titles New Course Numbers New Course Titles ENG- 1A English Composition ENGL-C1000 Academic Reading and Writing COM-1 Public Speaking COMM-C1000 Introduction to Public Speaking MAT-12 Statistics STAT-C1000 Introduction to Statistics POL-1 American Politics POLS-C1000 American Government and Politics PSY-1 General Psychology PSYC-C1000 Introduction to Psychology

RCC is easing into CCN to avoid confusion during registration for the summer and fall of 2025.

Eric Bishop, Interim Vice Chancellor of Riverside City College District said, “Students who have already taken courses are not impacted as the courses are essentially the same and continue to count for graduation and transfer. Students who have not taken the course now have to take the new courses. The greatest impact will be for students who may have to retake the previous numbered course and now have to take the new course.

They need to know that ENG 1A is now ENGL C1000. They will see ENGL C1000 at all community colleges.”

RCC is spreading the word through emails, drop in counseling, and social media posts to allow students to educate themselves on current changes.