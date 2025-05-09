The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Academic Senate discusses new security improvement proposal

Diego Martinez, Reporter
May 9, 2025
Christian Carrillo
Archive photo: Lynn Wright breaks down the number of ‘fake’ students enrolled during the Academic Senate meeting March 3.

Security was the topic of the Academic Senate meeting May 5 after an evaluation done by the District of Safety and Security Committee posed a need for security improvements.

The evaluation highlighted that the Riverside Community College District as a whole operates with multiple non-integrated security systems that are out of date. The security improvement proposal provides a roadmap for upcoming security measures to be implemented.

Riverside City College will be the first in the district to implement a campus wide speaker system that will be placed on four parts of the campus. They will be located near Evans Park, the Digital Library, the Cosmetology building, and the Math and Science building. This speaker system in the school will be integrated with the Rave mass notification application to help facilitate communication during emergencies.

This security plan also describes that RCC will implement cameras that are integrated and that function properly.

“Half of the cameras don’t function in the capacity we want them to, they don’t function together.” says VP of Business Services Kristine Di Memmo.

Another item that was discussed is the emergency phones on campus, “they cost about $20,000 a piece and they have been used zero times.” says Di Memmo.

The school is in the process of deciding whether to keep these emergency phones. The emergency calls that were logged only came from people using their personal phones.

Key card infrastructure for faculty was also discussed, including training for faculty pertaining to security infrastructure that is already on campus.

“We were told we didn’t have money for training at first, we have a keypad on our building, and we don’t know what it is,” says Library and Learning Resources Senator Sally Ellis.

The improvement plan also illustrates that after RCC has tested these security measures it will be implemented district-wide in Moreno Valley College and Norco College.

“We’re really trying to standardize things across the district, so we can be more efficient and effective.” says Di Memmo.
Most of these security measures are envisioned to be completed by the end of summer.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in ASRCC
ASRCC student government seats are at low numbers
ASRCC student government seats are at low numbers
Faculty and ASRCC clubs serve authentic foods from a variety of countries to students who attended the Taste of Nations in the Quad courtyard on Nov 15.
Third annual Taste of Nations brings people together at Riverside City College
ASRCC prospects answer students' questions
ASRCC prospects answer students' questions
Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints
Students confront ASRCC leadership during Inter-Club Council meeting about sex offender controversy
Convicted sex offender ran unopposed for Associated Students of Riverside City College presidency, doesn't plan to step down
Convicted sex offender ran unopposed for Associated Students of Riverside City College presidency, doesn't plan to step down
Associated Students of Riverside City College launch into 21st century with upcoming mobile app
Associated Students of Riverside City College launch into 21st century with upcoming mobile app
Donate to Viewpoints