Women’s water polo defeats Cypress College in dominant fashion

(Photos by Cesareo Arreola Saldana | Viewpoints)

By Aliah Tubbs

The Riverside City College Tigers are now on a six-game winning streak after outplaying the Cypress Chargers on Oct. 18.

The Tigers started the game dominating the Chargers, holding the opposing team scoreless throughout the first quarter at 6-0.

The team found its rhythm almost immediately after freshman attacker Nicole Robertson scored the first goal of the match during the first minute of play.

“It felt pretty good,” Robertson said. “It’s always a team effort.”

RCC’s freshman attacker, Anabella Storar, opened the second quarter with a goal of her own.

“It always feels good (to score) because I’m not one of the top scorers,” Storar said.

Going into halftime, the Tigers stayed in the lead 9-4.

RCC kept up the momentum as the team scored almost instantly after halftime. The Chargers quickly followed suit, adding to the game’s score.

As the third quarter came to a close, the Tigers continued to dominate with the score standing at 15-5, showcasing their commanding lead in the match up.

The 4th quarter intensified as both teams raced to score points.

In the end, the RCC Tigers secured the victory, defending the team’s winning streak.

“We won by a lot,” RCC head coach Doug Finfrock said. “We wanted to play at the level that we know we’re capable of.”

Riverside City College will next partake in the Four Year Mini Tournament on Oct. 28.

