Riverside City College softball: Year in review

The Riverside City College softball team finished its season April 24 with a 5-4 loss at Santa Ana College. The Tigers finished the year with a 14-26 overall record and 4-14 in Orange Empire Conference play.

They will not make the playoffs this season, but that does not mean this season did not carry some success. The Tigers were a very young team this year, with a roster consisting mostly of freshmen, so growth was the focal point. That is exactly what happened. Each week, the team grew exponentially in situational awareness. From throwing runners out that attempted to stretch an extra base to handling bunts in the infield, these women worked hard to hone their craft. Tigers head coach, Michelle Daddona, along with her assistant coaches, Sarah Kammert and Magen Luna, did a fine job building these players up this season.

Losing can be hard, but as the old adage goes, “You learn more from a loss than you do from a win.” With that mantra in mind, the Tigers got better with every single pitch. Errors are a fact of life in softball, but they turned those errors into teachable moments. During the series with Saddleback College, the Tigers struggled to field bunts and could not get any outs. After that series, they attacked bunts and always threw to the correct bag.

With their inexperience now behind them, here are the four graduating sophomores.

Destiny Amezcua, catcher:

Destiny Amezcua transferred to RCC after attending Fullerton College in 2024. This season, Amezcua has appeared in 21 games for the Tigers, making 51 appearances at the plate. She currently ranks fifth on this year’s squad in batting average at .274 and on-base percentage of .392. She brings consistent energy and enthusiasm whether on the field or in the dugout, and you just might spot her climbing on a fence.

Amezcua plans to transfer to UC Riverside to continue her studies. She is on track to complete her A.A. degree after the spring semester and would like to pursue a career as a dermatologist.

Raquel Razo, pitcher and second base:

Raquel Razo played her first season with the Tigers in 2024. She may have seen limited action the past two years, but Raquel Razo has been a significant presence in the Tigers’ success this season, whether in the circle or at second base. At second base, she has six putouts with 13 assists while not committing any errors. One of the most memorable moments was her save at Southwestern, where she clinched the victory with a diving play off the mound.

Raquel Razo plans to transfer while majoring in criminal justice to work as a crime scene investigator, lawyer, or something related to criminal law. She is on track to graduate with her A.A. degree after the summer session.

Alysse Flores, First Base:

Alysse Flores played her first season with the Tigers in 2024. As a freshman, she hit .244 and saw action mostly in center field. This season, she transitioned back to the infield at first base and ranks second on this year’s squad in batting average at .333. In addition, she has recorded 250 putouts and three assists while only committing one error for a .996 fielding percentage. Flores has been a huge leader and contributor to the Tigers’ success this season. Her highlight of the year was a home run that she launched over the left field wall against Allan Hancock in the first game of a double-header.

Flores plans to enroll in the RCC cosmetology program. She is on track to graduate with her A.A. degree after the summer session.

Rebeca Razo, Third Base:

Rebeca Razo played her first season with the Tigers in 2024 after transferring from Taft College, where she redshirted the 2023 season. Her first year as a Tiger, she hit .345, had 25 RBIs, and saw action mostly at shortstop. This season, she has anchored the hot corner and has once again posted good marks. She led this year’s squad in batting average at .340 and had 15 RBIs, playing a huge factor in the Tigers’ success this season.

Rebeca Razo plans to continue her biology major and softball career at a 4-year institution and is currently highly considering Asher University. She is on track to graduate with her A.A. degree after the summer session.

As they wave goodbye to the 2025 season, the Tigers look to 2026 as a prepared, experienced squad that is equipped to compete for a shot at a playoff spot. With 14 players returning next season, “Wait until next year,” Kammert said.