Track and field welcome colleges around the Nation to compete at the Riverside City College Open

Diego Martinez, Sports Reporter March 17, 2025
Courtesy of Matthew Nolan | RCC Athletics
Riverside Athletes leading the pack in the 4th heat of the Men’s 1500-meter race, from the left Alexander Mota, Sergio Cantillano, and Roberto Granados at Wheelock Stadium on March 14

Riverside City College hosted a track meet March 14, welcoming colleges around the nation and state. 

RCC’s male athletes scored 166 points, claiming third place overall, while the female athletes managed to take second place overall with 113 points. The male athletes scored in 13 of 18 events, while the female athletes scored in 15 of 18 events. 

The Tigers went up against North Dakota University (NCAA Division I), Chapman University (NCAA Division III), Thomas College (NCAA Division III), Mount San Antonio College, Santa Ana College, and El Camino College (NJCAA Division I). 

Leading the second heat of the women’s 1500-meter race, from the left Savanna Martin, Celeste Mendoza, and Jaiden Kelly, at Wheelock Stadium on March 14

One notable performance came from RCC’s female sprinters, they gained a total of 15 points in the 400-meter dash, taking 3rd, 4th, and 5th place. Another notable performance was Riverside’s Adam Torres throwing 51 meters in the hammer throw, claiming 1st place. The men’s 100-meter dash team also had a breakout performance scoring a total of 28 points, taking the first three places. 

Despite sporadic showers all day and temperatures in the low 40s. Athletes continued to do warmups and ensure they covered up between events, adapting quickly and showing resilience. 

“We try to keep the same mentality of doing the best you possibly can, today,” Tigers head track and field coach Jim McCarron said. 

“I don’t think the weather affected my performance, I like the weather,” women’s track and field athlete Evelyn Reyes said.

The event highlighted RCC’s competitive spirit and ability to perform well against a diverse field of collegiate talent.

