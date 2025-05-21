Riverside City College men’s track and field wins eighth state championship

On a windy day in San Mateo, the Riverside City College Tigers once again proved they’re a track and field powerhouse, capturing their 8th California Community College Athletic Association State Championship under the leadership of head coach Jim McCarron.

“The two days were an absolute roller coaster ride and very emotional, but the guys stepped up and took the title,” said RCC head coach Jim McCarron in a press release. “We are very proud of them.”

These accomplishments marked the 17th men’s and 13th women’s conference titles for RCC, respectively.

RCC’s track and field program has produced nine state championships and over 500 university scholarships in the past two decades. McCarron and his staff view that legacy as their proudest achievement.

On the first day, the Tigers’ top two hammer throwers fouled out, scoring zero points in an event where they were ranked second in the state.

“There must be something in the water when we come to San Mateo,” said throws coach Nick Robinson. “It was rough. But we told the guys to shake it off, come back stronger, and they did.”

The throwers bounced back the next day with standout performances. Isaiah Butler delivered a gold medal in the discus with a throw of 52.94 meters after fouling out in the hammer on the first day. Justice Brown added key points with a second-place finish in shot put and third in the discus, racking up a combined 14 points.

The Tigers were in a dogfight the entire meet. High jumper Bryson Williamson, who finished fourth last year, brought home one of RCC’s two individual state titles by clearing 2.05 meters to take first place.

“Last year I came in fourth, I had a lot of motivation to get that number one,” Williamson said. “Our team is a family. That’s what pushes me more to succeed, they push me a lot.”

That bond became RCC’s foundation. Coach McCarron emphasized it was more than talent that led them to the top.

“These guys spend hours together every week. You develop a really close bond. That family aspect comes out,” McCarron said. “It’s not just about winning, we care. We want to provide this experience, through athletics and academics, that helps these kids get to the next level.”

The Tigers collected points across nearly every discipline. Sprinter Marcellus Linton was a highlight on the track, placing third in the 200 meters and fourth in the 100. Devyn Smith added more in the jumps, finishing third in the triple jump.

Distance runners Kailil O’Brien and Leo Valencia contributed points in the 10ks and 5k, while Daniel Agbelusi and Rowan Hudson scraped through the 400-meter hurdles. Xavier Harvey had a solid all-around performance in the decathlon.

The drama didn’t let up until the final event, the 4×400-meter relay. With the championship still undecided, RCC needed a strong performance to hold off their rivals.

However, the state championship would be decided by the Tigers’ relay team, as they needed a strong performance to hoist the chip.

The relay team, which included Orlando Collins, Jared Schoultey, Daniel Agbelusi, and Linton, delivered the crucial points. They crossed the line second, earning the final points needed to secure the team championship.

“The 4×400 is special to me,” McCarron said. “We knew Orlando would get us out fast, Jared would keep us in position, and Daniel, who was new to the relay, would hold that lead for Marcellus. They all stepped up.”

On the women’s side, RCC finished second overall with 75 points, behind only Modesto’s 91.5. But the Tigers found success in the relays. The women’s 4×400 team took gold for the second straight year, posting a time of 3:53.65.

Victoria Redd stood out in the throws, finishing second in the discus with a 44.68-meter effort. Taleyah Graves grabbed bronze in the 400-meter hurdles, while Nadia Munoz and Kierstin Marpaung each took third in the 10K and triple jump, respectively. The team added crucial points with multiple top eight finishes in the sprints, jumps, and throws.

For McCarron, the weekend was about more than medals. His daughter was born a week after winning his first state championship, adding a whirlwind of emotions to the already high-stakes competition.

“I had a flight every 45 minutes in case I got the call,” McCarron said. “But we won. I figured if I could make it through that, I could make it through anything.”

McCarron credits the team’s edge to preparation and the work of his assistant coaches, particularly coach C.J., who helped develop Williamson’s championship mentality.

“Bryson took his practices more seriously,” McCarron said. “Coach C.J. guided him. He grew up a lot to win this title.”

Every victory was a larger mission of development. As is the case with many community college programs, time is short. Coaches only get two years with their athletes before helping them transfer to four-year institutions.

“It’s a testament to our athletes, our coaching staff, and the culture we’ve built here,” McCarron said.

Building that culture, however, comes with its challenges, especially when time is limited and transitions happen fast.

“That’s the most frustrating part,” McCarron said. “Just as they’re getting great, you have to hand them over to the university”. But that’s our job to get them ready.”

Two days after the championship, the Tigers didn’t take a break. Over 100 recruits were expected to visit the campus as RCC immediately turned its focus to building for the future.

“Let’s do this again,” McCarron said. “Let’s repeat. As coaches, we help build this team to win again.”