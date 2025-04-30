Riverside City College cheer and STUNT place top five in NCAC tournament

As the sun broke over Daytona Beach in April, the Riverside City College cheer team stood with arms linked, hearts pounding in unison.

The Tigers once again reached the grand stage of the National Cheerleaders Association College Nationals not as underdogs, but as reigning champions.

The Tigers had a shot at history: a chance to win their third national title in a row. And although the three-peat slipped from the Tigers’ paws, what they accomplished this season cemented their legacy as one of the most formidable forces in junior college cheerleading.

Coming off two national championships, Riverside City College entered the 2025 season with high expectations and an even higher bar to clear.

The Tigers weren’t just competing against other teams; they were competing against their growing legacy.

Securing two coveted “gold bids” at national summer camps was the perfect start for a team with its sights firmly set on a third consecutive championship.

Those gold bids, automatic qualifications for the Nationals, validated their early-season excellence and reminded them of the journey ahead.

“Showing everyone that junior college can be just as competitive as a university was one of our goals,” said Desiree De La Rosa, a standout tumbler for the Tigers. “All of our showcases were getting us ready for Daytona. Feeding off the energy from the audience helped us stay locked in. We worked all year to prepare for Daytona. In the college cheer community, Daytona is like our Super Bowl or the Olympics. It’s very big for us.”

The Tigers maintained an impressive 5-2 record throughout the season, winning every regional showcase and dominating exhibitions. Their consistency and passion fueled excitement on campus and within the junior college cheer world, raising expectations even higher.

Yet, despite the accolades, balancing a grueling training schedule with academics and personal life wasn’t always easy.

“It can be overwhelming,” said De La Rosa. “But having the right time management helped me. Setting a schedule, balancing everything when I first joined, it was difficult, but I learned.”

The Tigers’ program operated under a powerful team motto: Handle hard better. It wasn’t just words on a wall; it became a way of life for the athletes.

“Hearing that is something I’ll never forget,” De La Rosa added. “As a team, we started changing our mindset. We started making real progress.”

That growth carried them into Daytona with confidence. Their preliminary performance was electric, securing a spot in the finals with clean tumbling, tight stunts, and vibrant energy.

Yet on Finals Day, under the bright Florida sun and the pressure of a three-peat, a minor slip in synchronization and a bobble on a pyramid section left the door open for rivals.

Ultimately, the Tigers finished fourth, an incredible achievement but a painful near-miss for a program so used to winning.

“It’s still hard to accept it,” De La Rosa said. “It’s upsetting that we fell short. We worked hard all season, and it wasn’t the outcome we wanted.

“But honestly, I wouldn’t change anything from this season. Our gold bids, our performances, it was all rewarding and made Daytona even more exciting.”

Cheer and Dance Director Rachelle Fauwcett echoed the sentiment of pride and resilience.

“Life doesn’t get easier,” Fauwcett said. “We just handle hard better. We empower them to handle hard better.”

Although the Tigers didn’t walk away with a third straight national title, their season stood for something bigger, a testament to their grit, talent, and heart.

“Champions aren’t just made on the mat,” Fauwcett said. “They’re made in every moment that follows.”

As for the future, there is no question: RCC cheer will be back, fueled by hunger and unfinished business.

“We will be hungry next year,” Fauwcett promised. “We are multi-faceted; we prepare for football, basketball, and our season. This fuels our hunger.”

The Tigers, still fiercely proud, closed out their 2025 season not with sorrow but with renewed determination. As De La Rosa said, “I’m excited to see what’s next for RCC. This team is hungry. I can’t wait to see what this next season has in store.”