Riverside City College hosts 17th annual track and field invitational

Riverside City College hosted its 17th annual track and Field invitational at Wheelock Stadium on Feb. 28.

The Tigers men’s team outlasted four Division I universities, six Division II universities, and one NAIA school to take first place at the invitational.

This invitational gives student-athletes at RCC opportunities to compete with athletes at a higher level and provides exposure to schools they could be looking to transfer to.

The men’s team scored 204 overall points gaining first place, and the female team scored 55 points making it in the top 6.

The male athletes scored points in 17 out of the 19 events they participated in, and the female athletes scored in 9 out of 15 events they participated in.

The men’s javelin team won first place, with 26 points, followed by the men’s 3,000-meter Steeplechase, scoring 24 points.

The women’s hurdles team had the most points, with 17 points.

Tigers men’s head coach Jim McCarron acknowledged how showcasing his athletes against higher division schools helps them transfer athletes in the future.

“Our first goal is to transfer as many men and women to universities as we can,” McCarron said.

The track and field staff has helped transfer over 500 student-athletes in 17 years.

“These meets that Coach McCarron forms for us, they give us a lot of exposure to bigger schools,” women’s track and field athlete Nadia Munoz said.

This invitational continues to provide opportunities for student-athletes at RCC to compete with athletes at the higher level and to gain exposure to potential transfer schools.