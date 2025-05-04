Riverside City College baseball sweeps Antelope Valley to advance to 3C2A Super Regional

Tigers’ sophomore catcher Ian Nguyen has been Riverside City College’s MVP all season, and in the biggest moment of the year, he delivered once again.

With the score tied in the top of the 10th inning of Game Two in the 3C2A regional round against Antelope Valley College, Nguyen roped a one-out double into the left-center gap, scoring redshirt sophomore third baseman Eddie Alfaro and erupting Evans Sports Complex. It was Nguyen’s second hit of the game and gave RCC a 9–8 lead en route to a 10–8 victory, securing a series sweep on May 3 and ending AVC’s first postseason run since 1969.

“I flushed my mind because the first couple of ABs (at-bats) weren’t good and my mind was everywhere,” Nguyen said. “I was trying to do too much, so I had to go back to the basics and find a way to hit the ball in the outfield.”

Nguyen also delivered the game-tying hit for Riverside in the eighth inning after the Tigers were down by three heading into the seventh.

“He’s been the ‘iron man’ of the club,” Tigers head coach Rudy Arguelles said.

“He’s our engine,” Tigers assistant coach Christian Kirtley added. “We’ll win, lose or draw with Ian Nguyen.”

An expected pitchers’ duel turned into a slugfest. Riverside’s starting pitcher, freshman Jake Valenzuela – Orange Empire Conference Pitcher of the Year – struggled in his outing, going five innings and allowing four runs.

Opposing Valenzuela was AVC Cody Turner – Western State Conference Player of the Year – who Riverside got to early, putting up five in the first four innings.

“It was uncharacteristic for Valenzuela, but he battled and gave us what he had,” Arguelles said. “When you put up five against that guy over there (Turner), we were thinking, let’s go.”

Sophomore reliever Evan Stratton followed Valenzuela and wasn’t much better, giving up four runs in his lone inning of work.

With a heavy left-handed hitting lineup for AVC, Riverside turned to sophomore lefty Dylan Escober in the seventh, who was making only his third appearance in the past 19 games.

“We preach and have been beyond repetitive with the message that guys who have not had the opportunities throughout the year are going to have to show up,” Arguelles said.

Escobar was lights out in relief, shutting out AVC across four innings of work, giving up one hit and striking out five.

“I felt really calm, and my confidence was through the roof,” Escobar said. “When my name was called, I had to make sure I was attacking the zone to keep our team in the game.”

“Boy, did Escobar show up today,” Arguelles added.

Riverside ended their final game of the season at Evans Sports Complex in celebration and now turns their attention to some familiar foes for the super-regional round. They head south to No. 3 Palomar College to face off against San Diego Mesa and Palomar in a double-elimination tournament.

“You’ve got to beat good clubs if you truly want to be a champion,” Arguelles said.

Riverside lost to San Diego Mesa back on Feb. 15, 10-5 and split a short two-game series against Palomar earlier in the season.

“The goal is to get past it this year (super regional round) and make it all the way,” Nguyen said.