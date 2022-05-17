Tigers move onto the CCCAA South Finals

0 0

By Jair Ramirez

Riverside City College Tigers Baseball team line up for the National Anthem as game three of the Southern Regional round two is about to start. Tigers would go on to defeat the Cypress Chargers 10-5 on May 15. (Stephen Day |Viewpoints)

Riverside City Tiger, Hayden Coon, 40, pitched a strong first three innings retiring seven consecutive batters, but was pulled in the top of the fourth after allowing three runs against cypress college on May 15. (Stephen Day |Viewpoints)

Riverside City College Tiger, Julian Alvarez, 1, gets ready to round third and head home after Matthew Bardowell, 12, drove a shot down the right side against Cypress college on may 15. (Stephen Day |Viewpoints)

Riverside City Tiger, Hayden Coon, 40, deals a pitch against Cypress College on May 15. (Stephen Day |Viewpoints)

Riverside City College took game three in front of a home crowd to advance to the California Community College Athletics Association (CCCAA) South Finals.

RCC was demolished in game two of the series, displaying their worst pitching performance of the season.

“We never really got a chance from our staff to get in the ball game,” Arguelles said about the 18-5 loss. “We got to be better on the bump tomorrow.”

RCC went into game three with a positive attitude and displayed it, scoring two runs in the first inning and the first five runs of the game.

“We’ve been in this scenario all year. We only swept two series the whole year. We’ve only lost one series all year,” Arguelles said. “This is not unfamiliar territory for us. We were built for this from pre-season to conference play. I like our chances.”

The Chargers were within striking distance throughout the whole game until the bottom of the eighth inning when Arechiga drove in two runs to put the game away 10-5.

A solid performance by the bullpen kept Cypress at bay allowing only two runs in just over five innings of work.

Freshman pitcher Ryan Dominguez closed out the game pitching a perfect ninth inning to seal the victory.

“It feels good for a moment but then you just got to realize, ‘Alright, next round,’” Dominguez said. “‘Job not finished.’ Let’s get back to work.”

Freshman infielder Ignacio Alvarez and ace pitcher David Butler led RCC to a 6-4 victory in game one.

Butler is now 8-0 on the season.

“We were always up from the beginning,” freshman infielder Adrian Arechiga said. “The energy was up, we were all up.”

Arechiga had himself a series, getting on base 10 times in the three games.

RCC will be on the road for the Southern Finals against Glendale Community College beginning on May 20.

“The remedy and the recipe is going to stay the same,” Arguelles said. “We got to be consistent and attack and be aggressive on the mound.”