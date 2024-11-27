The Student News Site of Riverside City College

A student guide to accessing Calfresh benefits

Grace Esquibel, Life Reporter
November 26, 2024
Grace Esquibel
RCC offers benefits for students that go unnoticed. Students can learn more at the Basic Needs Resource Center.

As food scarcity grows in the Riverside area, students are becoming more unaware of the services financial aid can provide them. 

CA Policy Lab study shows many college students that qualify for CalFresh benefits are not applying. This relies greatly on students. In order to be considered for these benefits they  must fill out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid. 

According to the 2024 report, “our inability to observe low-income students who do not file FAFSAs means we are likely underestimating eligibility somewhat, particularly at the CCCs (California Community College).”

Results showed that “36% of CCC students and 71% of UC undergraduate students meet the income requirements.”

Feeding America Riverside Communications Coordinator Rachel Bonilla is set on making sure students have the resources to have three meals a day. 

“If you’re struggling at all, these benefits can do something for you,” she said.

Eligibility

 Students can determine if they are eligible for CalFresh if they fit under the following categories; they are a U.S. citizen; as an independent, their income is below $2,400 per month; they belong to a single household or the student is disabled. If you receive CalWORKs or Supplemental Security Income, you are already eligible. For any further questions on eligibility you can contact the CalFresh resource center.  

How to apply for CalFresh

 According to Riverside Department of Social Services (DPSS) you can apply online, in person through the DPSS office, by phone call (1-877-410-8827), or by mail through a request phone call within operation hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and request an application be sent to you via mail.

You may download an English or Spanish application from the DPSS website.

“If you need help applying or you know other people that may need help. We can help you go through that process. You are not alone,” Bonilla said

How to budget using CalFresh benefits

 The monthly budget can be up to $292 for one person. Some helpful ways to start is by setting up a budget for each week to avoid spending it all on fast food. With that you can create a meal plan with long lasting products. Learn how to stretch out meals with casseroles, soups and stir-fries. Utilize frozen foods, pastas, beans and rice that you can store. 

“Blueberries have more antioxidants when they’re frozen. Having some frozen fruits and vegetables will help get you through the month,” she added. 

You may not be eligible to receive benefits as a CCC student. However as a transfer student the chance to receive benefits is more likely due to the change in living situations and tuition. 

“A lot of students transferring from community colleges don’t understand that,” Bonilla said.

According to the 2024 report 33% of students are eligible upon transfer. 

