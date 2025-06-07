Review: ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ looks Incredibly promising

Despite the game being a year from now, “Grand Theft Auto VI” has potential to be one interesting experience.

The second trailer for the highly anticipated game was published by Rockstar Games on May 6, and audiences were able to see more of what the next GTA has to offer.

My thoughts are limited because Rockstar hasn’t released much information and has tried to keep everything under wraps. But I for one, am incredibly impressed with what I saw in terms of the visuals, and the story could be very interesting depending on how it shapes up.

First off, the look of GTA VI is incredible. The screenshots from the games’ official website are impeccably detailed and feature a lot of information on the story and the characters you will meet in-game, including the protagonists, Lucia and Jason. There are also the locations that are in the open world, from Vice City, to Port Gellhorn and Mount Kalaga.

The website doesn’t do the visuals justice compared to the trailer. In motion, the cinematic presentation and art direction make the game feel like it was lifted straight out of a movie. The graphics and fidelity of GTA VI are the most next-gen looking game since ‘The Last of Us Part 2’, and that game came out on a PS4.

I am interested in how the player can interact with the various environments in the game and how much they can mess around and destroy stuff.

The most interesting thing in all of this is the story and dynamic between Lucia and Jason. I wonder if it will be something along the lines of Bonnie and Clyde, or if it will be a story of betrayal. I do like the fact that VI’s story has the potential to have a dark tone, or at least a darker tone than its predecessor, ‘Grand Theft Auto V’. Honestly, I am all for Rockstar taking a big, big swing at this type of story. I will be interested in where this goes.

The only thing that sucks is that there is no gameplay in the trailer. I have no idea what the game will play like, and I fear that this section of the game will be quite dated.

Overall, I am impressed with what I have seen of GTA VI. Yeah, the game is releasing on May 26 of next year, and I am not as excited as I would have been if it were released this year. Yet, I am excited, and I am counting the days until launch day.