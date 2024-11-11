Black students targeted in racist “plantation” text messages; investigation underway

Black students at Riverside City College have reported receiving anonymous, racially charged text messages referencing slavery. Similar incidents have occurred across the country.

The messages, which appear to be a part of a nationwide trend, demanded recipients report for “cotton picking” at a “plantation,” using threatening language reminiscent of the U.S. slavery era. The texts, shared by multiple RCC students, are being described by officials as hate speech intended to intimidate Black college students.

The messages, which have been attributed to the “Trump Administration,” have raised concerns across the United States. It remains unclear if other schools in Riverside County have been targeted. Federal authorities have launched an investigation into the messages, which have followed a similar format in high schools and universities nationwide.

“At this moment, Umoja hasn’t received anything,” Alejandra Laguna, the RCC Umoja Club clerk, said. “This is the first time I’ve heard about this incident.”

She emphasized that the club offers a supportive space for students. “The message I read is sad, frustrating, and overwhelming, but it also makes me feel unsafe,” Laguna added. “Umoja’s doors are open for students to come get their voices heard and find a safe space at all times.”

Studio art major Rachel B., who asked not to be identified for privacy reasons, expressed her shock and disappointment after reading one of the messages.

“When I read the text, as a non-POC, I was so shocked and disgusted. The racism wasn’t even subtle,” she said. “I’m so sorry that Black people still have to deal with racist bulls**t like this. I feel like the RCC administration can be doing more to support the Black students on campus.”

A crisis therapist at RCC Student Health Services, who also requested anonymity due to privacy concerns, called the incident a painful reminder of the challenges Black students face.

“Being Black in America, we never know what to expect,” the therapist said. “At the end of the day, we are all human, and race should not dictate how we are perceived in the world.”

“These are troubling and offensive text messages,” Chris Clarke, Public Information Officer for the Riverside Community College District said. “They appear to be part of a widespread problem, as they are originating from the 832-area code, which is based in Texas.”

The FBI and the Department of Justice have initiated investigations into the spread of these messages, which appear to be specifically targeting Black college students. Authorities are working to trace the origins of the anonymous texts and determine whether they are part of a coordinated effort.

RCC officials encourage anyone who has received similar messages to report them to local law enforcement or a civil rights office.

Updates will follow as more information becomes available on the ongoing investigation.