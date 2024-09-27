The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

RCCD looks towards a brighter future

Lennon Ruehle, News Reporter
September 27, 2024
Lennon Ruehle
The Riverside City College campus welcomes a brighter future.

Riverside Community College District (RCCD) looks towards the future in the Board of Trustees meeting. With the previous five year plan (2021-2025) coming to a close, RCCD hopes for a bright future in the coming years. 

“We want to add into it (five year plan) aspects of efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability.” Wolde-Ab Isaac, RCCD Chancellor on the next five year plan. 

On Sept. 26, Chancellor Isaac will meet with the superintendents of surrounding school districts, as well as presidents of nearby colleges to develop strategies for getting more students out of high school into college. RCCD is also working with Mt San Jacinto Community College in establishing a government relations unit, coinciding with RCCD’s goal to support and develop college education. 

The Norco College Senate presented its experiential collaborative art project. The project focuses on allowing students to engage in co-curricular and cross campus projects that would emulate a typical workplace. Megan Lindeman said, “This (project) mirrored the collaboration and exchanges that take place within the work of professional artists.” 

The project allows students at Norco College to collaborate across campuses and take on more ambitious projects. The project is supported by California State University, San Bernardino via the Title V grant. 

Norco College is also developing a comic book to help students develop information literacy. Cheryl Cox, assistant professor of library services at Norco College views the comic book as a way to teach students how to find trustworthy sources of information. Misinformation and disinformation was identified as a global risk in the coming years in the 2024 Global Risks Report.  

Chancellor  Isaac met with student leadership from Norco College and Moreno Valley College as well as faculty to discuss ways to increase student voting at the colleges. Student leadership from Riverside City College (RCC) was absent during this meeting. 

 “We had representatives from student leadership to discuss the role they can play in raising awareness and cultivating a culture of voting on our campuses as a part of our civic duty,” Chancellor Isaac said. 

RCCD’s 2026-2030 construction plan was approved at the meeting. The construction plans focus on revamping RCCD’s colleges to become more efficient and effective for its students. New classrooms and labs are being added to each college to meet the needs of an increasing student enrollment. RCC’s tech buildings are going to be torn down and rebuilt to utilize space more effectively, as well as adding new technology that will help student success. 

The RCCD Board of Trustees recognized the economic hardships that many people living in the Inland Empire are facing and will set its sights on developing an environment where students from all backgrounds can excel. The percentage of Californians living in poverty increased from 11.7% in 2021 to 13.2% in 2023, the percentage of Californians who were poor or near poor increased from 2021 to 2023 as well. 

Undergraduate enrollment across the United States has been steadily declining since 2010. With updated facilities and RCCD’s commitment to putting education first, students and faculty can look towards a bright future in education.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Photo of sign that says No Printing Available.
RCC facing printing crisis
Children books and play area on the third floor of the Digital Library at Riverside City College.
Riverside City College club aims to help students who have children
Riverside Raincross District gives opportunities to become a vendor and ability to book their space.
Riverside Raincross District Promotes Sustainable Fashion
San Bernardino Line Fire getting close to homes on Baseline Street Sept. 6
Southern California Summer 2024, Wildfire Crisis
Expected Riverside City College and University of California, Riverside student housing
RCC announces new housing opportunity for future students
A Riverside City Firefighter finishes knocking down a blaze inside a screen at the Van Buren Drive-In Theater.
Riverside drive-in theater screen catches fire
More in Riverside Community College District
RCC’s 2024 Solar Project complicates Fall parking for students
RCC’s 2024 Solar Project complicates Fall parking for students
Councilmember Philip Falcone gives a speech to the participants of the grand opening ceremony on August 29 at Riverside City College.
Riverside City College holds grand opening for new Business and Law Department
Photograph of the west entrance of the A.G. Paul Quadrangle taken on August 28 at Riverside City College.
All three RCCD schools rank in top 100 community colleges in America
RCC receives scare of an armed suspect on campus
RCC receives scare of an armed suspect on campus
Alex Navarrete models The Missile Brand hoodie and hat.
Different grind, different hustle: The Missile 
Jose M. Hernandez talks at the Riverside City College STEM Connect-ions High School Expo about the persevere in challenging environments and to achieve their greatest goals.
Riverside City College hosts Stem Connect-ions Expo with NASA keynote speaker
Donate to Viewpoints