Southern California Summer 2024, Wildfire Crisis

San Bernardino Fire Line being seen from Baseline Street flaring Natural Parkline Trailhead Mountain on Sept. 6.

Now that the summer of 2024 has come to a close, the wildfires that have struck multiple areas of Southern California are still active.

The four biggest fires, the Park Fire, the Bridge Fire, the Line Fire, and the Airport Fire have caused the utmost damage to communities that have an estimated total of 113,000 acres of land burned. The Bridge Fire has caused the most damage to the surrounding areas of several Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

Many communities in Orange County, Riverside, Los Angeles, San Bernardino County, and regions of Big Bear have already evacuated as we plan to put a hold on the southern California summer heat and look for cooler temperatures in the upcoming weeks.

According to data provided by CalFire at https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents, the Park Fire is currently at 99% containment and has burned through almost 430,000 acres, with the Bridge Fire currently at 59% containment and has burned through 54,795 acres, the Line Fire at 53% containment and reached 39,232 acres and the Airport fire at 51% containment and has reached a total of 23,519 acres. Thus far, as the fires remain active, the cause for them still stands unclear, however, a suspect was detained for the suspicion of starting the Line Fire.

On Sep. 11, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department held a press conference where Detective Jacob Hernandez discussed the incidents that led to the Line Fire as well as the detainment of the suspect involved with the case on Sep. 9.

“On Sept. 10, we located and detained the suspect at the time we conducted a search warrant at the suspect’s residence,” Detective Hernandez said. “Evidence was located inside the suspect’s residence and in his vehicle that supported his arrest.”

The suspect, Justin Halstenberg, a 34-year-old caucasian male from Norco, was booked on arson charges that led to the Line Fire. He was charged with nine counts which include aggravated arson and as of now, is not eligible for bail. Halstenberg’s case is currently underway, and no set date for the trial has been decided. More information on the charges can be found on the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department website.

As over 100,000 acres of land have been burned, and countless structures burn to a crisp, a glimmer of light beams down. Because temperatures have begun to drop in the last couple of days, the fire is beginning to reach a point of containment. The efforts of all of the firefighters battling the flames day and night have curbed the spread of the flames, signaling a turning point.

In the wake of destruction, those who want to help support relief efforts can donate to the California Fire Foundation, an organization that provides emotional and financial support to firefighters and their families affected by the fires.