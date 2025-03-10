The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Riverside City College Academic Senate discusses improvements for campus

Jennifer Cardona-Leon, Photography Reporter March 10, 2025
Christian Carrillo
Lynn Wright breaks down the number of ‘fake’ students enrolled during the Academic Senate meeting March 3.

The Riverside City College Academic Senate expressed support for all students at its first meeting of the spring semester held March 3. 

During the meeting, Academic Senate President Jo Scott-Coe opened the discussion about the Board of Trustees recently passing a resolution verifying students’ right to a public education regardless of their immigration status.

Scott-Coe advised members of the senate to know their rights, educate, protect and defend, leverage shared governance, create safe and inclusive spaces, and engage in allyship. 

Sally Ellis, the Library & Learning Resources Department Senator, talked about how the library is prepared and will continue to provide students with a safe public space. 

“We have flyers, we have red cards, we have gone through thousands of things. We’ve tried to prepare all of our employees to protect our students as best as possible,” Ellis said.

Kinesiology Department Senator Jim Elton also suggested that every department should have Know Your Rights cards and educational flyers available in any place students interact.

The members of the senate also discussed a new business for independent study procedures. 

“Lower-division independent study courses provide individual students challenging and in-depth study or practicum experience on approved topics within any subject area under the direction of an instructor,” Ex-Officio Senator Kelly Douglass said. “Independent study courses provide the students experience in planning and outlining a course of study with their independent study instructor and under departmental supervision.”

Some faculty instructors are advocating for how useful this program will be for psychology, art, art history, and biology students. They question whether it will give students an opportunity to build an art portfolio or create STEM-based research projects. Art Department Senator Will Kim explained that Fine Arts students could build exhibit preparation or a commercial portfolio using these new procedures. 

“You don’t have specific classes that are for applying your skills directly to either the gallery or commercial art. Usually, those things happen on an individual basis as the students move or they acquire,” Kim said. 

Douglass touched on the course name change that will take effect next month. It involves five and their corresponding honors classes in a statewide name alignment project happening across all California Community Colleges. She uses ENG-1A or ENG-100  as an example which will now be known as ENGL C1000.

Scott-Coe and new Vice President Star Taylor reported about the RCC Bookstore markup and how this has affected students by having to drop classes because they could not afford the right textbook. They will have an update at the next meeting March 17. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
RCC informs students of their constitutional rights on posters displayed in classrooms as immigration concerns become more prominent in the community.
RCCD passes resolution amid immigration concerns
Isreal Sandoval sits at the front desk of La Casa Engagement Center in the Bradshaw Student Center building to provide information and help for students.
Riverside City College Undocumented Allies club offers support amidst ICE raids
Riverside City College players warm up in the outfield at Evans Sports Complex Jan. 22.
Diamond in disarray: Riverside City College baseball field finally ready for game time
Students for Justice in Palestine work together to create a new art piece during RCC's chalk walk on Oct. 10 in the Quadrangle.
RCC club withstands hate during emergence in campus life
Riverside City College head football coach, Tom Craft, gathers the football team to discuss their Oct. 26 win against Southwestern College at Wheelock Stadium.
Riverside City College head football coach Tom Craft announces retirement
Republican control of Congress and the White House sets the stage for change
Republican control of Congress and the White House sets the stage for change
Donate to Viewpoints