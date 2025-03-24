From bartending to business owner: Kandy Cocktail shares the importance of investing in your town

Yolena Ramirez grew her business Kandy Cocktail from the ground up, beginning in 2020. Since 2023 she has traveled to Jalisco, Mexico to host mixology classes and recently rented her own venue to host events incorporating her signature cocktails and food in her hometown of Riverside.

Ramirez has grown a loyal following outside of social media that consists of sustaining a community within Riverside, focused on women and youth.

“I started to grow my page in the Inland Empire. Most of my followers are all in the IE,” Ramirez said.

She ended her mobile bartending business to focus on hosting in her new space. Because of her clientele, she can solely host events in Riverside.

“I really want to sustain a business here because I feel like not a lot of young people have businesses that are thriving in Riverside.”

After graduating college, Ramirez needed a job to support her family. With her experience in hospitality, she began to flourish in her bartending career. She shared her story on Instagram as a struggling young mother coming from immigrant parents. Many resonated with her.

From taking her twins to work with her during COVID to deciding to be her own boss and creating a business, doing it all on her own was a fundamental part of her growth, she said.

While Ramirez has a large social media following, she faced challenges while trying to grow her business. She is a loyal small business supporter. Not only because she is an entrepreneur herself, but because she wants to inspire other entrepreneurs alike.

“Other small businesses were reaching out to me, and I was cultivating an experience.”

She works with the brand Salvadores Mezcal to create signature cocktails inspired by traditional Mexican fruits and savory dishes. It is a small family-owned business with farms and distilleries based in Tlacolula de Matamoros, Oaxaca.

“I exclusively work with them because I believe in their mission so much, and their master distiller is a woman,” Ramirez said.

“I really like to learn about the biodiversity and cultivation it takes to make mezcal and tequila. That’s kind of what interested me into traveling to Mexico with different brands, and I got pitched the opportunity to take people to different fincas or mezcalerias (ranches) to learn about agave.”

She has continued to host trips to Tequila, Jalisco. The next available trip is June 9-12.

Her experience turned her into an advocate for appreciating the tedious work involved in producing tequila from agave, beginning with the plant’s extensive growth.

“I want to influence women to support small businesses when it comes to purchasing tequila, mezcal, rum, and wines. If anything, I would love to leave an economic imprint on the tequila and mezcal world,” Ramirez said.

The mixology field before 2020 was male dominated, but recently women have taken over.

Her small business consists of a team of all-women who help market, direct events, direct sales and execute accounting.

“I’m a Latina woman. I really want to make a mark there and inspire other women to kind of grow and cultivate community within marginalized people,” Ramirez said

Gisella Gutierrez, a bartender who worked at her first returning mixology class March 8 shares Ramirez’s passion for bartending, hosting, and harboring community within their own city.

“It’s honestly such a proud and grateful feeling to be able to say I’m a part of such a special tribe that’s building community.”

The class featured an in-depth tutorial of two drinks curated by Ramirez herself. One being a fresas con crema cocktail made with strawberry infused tequila. The other being a tequila carajillo cocktail mixing tequila and cold brew coffee with a cold foam topping.

“I would never think coffee and liquor would make a bomb a– drink,” said Susie Guiza, a mixology guest at the event.

Guests at the mixology class like Erica De Los Reyes and others have been following since 2020.

“Everything is so gorgeous, the way the setup is and everyone is so friendly,” she said.

The space is quaint and vintage with seating areas near large windows that look out at the Raincross Tower across the street. The lab-style tables allow for conversation while preparing these uniquely flavored cocktails.

Ramirez has collaborated with a local chef in Riverside to curate the supper club featuring five courses and one cocktail. Those interested can also book one of her mixology workshops. Ramirez is working on a luchador-themed tequila mezcal festival event, expected to happen in Redlands. She always has something new brewing up, follow along on her Instagram for updates. All menus change monthly.

The bar is located at the Riverside Life Arts Center open upon reservation for specified events.