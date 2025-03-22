The Moreno Valley Mall and Robert Garcia open the second RGBA in Riverside County.

Renowned trainer and former world champion boxer Robert Garcia officially opened The Robert Garcia Boxing Academy, located in the Moreno Valley Mall.

The opening ceremony featured live music, food, and other entertainment for spectators to enjoy before Garcia opened the doors for business. The ceremony took place in front of the gym which is located at 22500 Town Cir. Where hundreds of local supporters gathered around to see Garcia cut the ribbon on the new boxing gym.

This is officially the second gym under the RGBA name to be opened in Riverside County.

Garcia was left speechless with the amount of people that showed up to the event to show their support. “I did not, I didn’t believe we would have a lot of people,” Garcia said as supporters followed behind and flooded the doors for the tour of the brand-new gym.

Garcia was accompanied by his son and former world champion boxer Mikey Garcia. Ulises Cabrera Mayor of Moreno Valley was also in attendance for the ceremony March 8.

The Academy offers a membership program that has already received plenty of signups as the Academy posted via Instagram that more than 400 people signed up within the first week. However, the gym only had planned to get around 250 memberships. The gym offers training to kids and adults of all ages.

The Academy plans on offering training lessons for the youth Monday through Thursday. While open sessions will be offered on Fridays. The gym hopes to be an open place for the community to grow and find their strength within.

“This place is just getting started but we’re gonna have a lot of talent in these doors all looking to get better,” Kevin Sanchez said.

The gym looks to develop champions for years to come inside and outside the ring. “I’m not just looking to produce world champions inside the ring I’m here to produce champions in life as well,” Garcia said.

Robert Garcia is a well-respected boxing coach at the professional level and was named Boxing Trainer of the Year for 2024 by Ring Magazine.

Garcia has coached many world-class fighters as well as cornered many fighters in championship matches. Outside the gym can be seen a photo of each and every world champion that has trained under the Garcia influence.

Garcia and Boxing Academy have committed to train and inspire those of all ages in the Riverside Community for years to come. The new gym looks to move forward with the phrase “The House of Champions.”.