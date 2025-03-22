Riverside City College men’s tennis dominate Fullerton College in 9-0 shutout

Riverside City College men’s tennis team extended its impressive record with a 9-0 sweep against Fullerton College on March 18, improving to 11-3 overall and 6-0 at home.

The Tigers are now 2-0 this season against Fullerton and started the day off with a doubles match. Sophomores Michael Chang and Lance Lao led the way with an 8-2 win, and further their claim as a consensus top three doubles duo.

“Our doubles we played well. This is one of the rare doubles we have played in a while,” Chang said.

In singles, Chang is regarded as one of the best California Community College Athletic Association tennis players. Chang went up against another highly regarded tennis player Sebastian Koster. Chang dropped the first set going down 2-4.

Chang did not let that slow him down. He scored four consecutive points to take the lead. He would win the set 6-4 and the next set 6-1, winning the series.

The Tigers showed an overall dominance, winning all the matches going 9-0. Freshman standout Ronith Sreeram won both games 6-0.

“They have good guys; I played pretty solid today. I try to stay consistent I have certain matches where I play well and then the level would drop,” Sreeram said.

After this victory, the Tigers improve to 11-3 and 6-0 at home. Riverside dropped its next test against Glendale College, a top-five team in tennis, on the road March 20.