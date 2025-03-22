The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Riverside City College men’s tennis dominate Fullerton College in 9-0 shutout

Ethan Aguilera, Sports Reporter March 22, 2025

Riverside City College men’s tennis team extended its impressive record with a 9-0 sweep against Fullerton College on March 18, improving to 11-3 overall and 6-0 at home.

The Tigers are now 2-0 this season against Fullerton and started the day off with a doubles match. Sophomores Michael Chang and Lance Lao led the way with an 8-2 win, and further their claim as a consensus top three doubles duo. 

“Our doubles we played well. This is one of the rare doubles we have played in a while,” Chang said. 

In singles, Chang is regarded as one of the best California Community College Athletic Association tennis players. Chang went up against another highly regarded tennis player Sebastian Koster. Chang dropped the first set going down 2-4. 

Chang did not let that slow him down. He scored four consecutive points to take the lead. He would win the set 6-4 and the next set 6-1, winning the series.

The Tigers showed an overall dominance, winning all the matches going 9-0. Freshman standout Ronith Sreeram won both games 6-0.

“They have good guys; I played pretty solid today. I try to stay consistent I have certain matches where I play well and then the level would drop,” Sreeram said. 

After this victory, the Tigers improve to 11-3 and 6-0 at home. Riverside dropped its next test against Glendale College, a top-five team in tennis, on the road March 20. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
From left to right front row, Eddie Alfaro, 5, Bubba Heidler 1, Marc DiCarlo, 30, Riki Kubota, 37, Riverside City College players celebrate after winning the March 17 game against Golden West College at Evans Sport Complex.
Riverside City College baseball washes away Golden West, takes series
Riverside Athletes leading the pack in the 4th heat of the Men’s 1500-meter race, from the left Alexander Mota, Sergio Cantillano, and Roberto Granados at Wheelock Stadium on March 14
Track and field welcome colleges around the Nation to compete at the Riverside City College Open
Saddleback College player, outfielder Bryson Hoier, dives for home plate with Riverside City College player, catcher Ian Nguyen, right behind him during the March 7 game at Evans Sports Complex.
Saddleback blanks Riverside City College baseball, ties series at one
Riverside City College hosts 17th annual track and field invitational
Riverside City College hosts 17th annual track and field invitational
Riverside City College baseball wins another blowout in final home test before conference play
Riverside City College baseball wins another blowout in final home test before conference play
Riverside City College pitcher Jorge Rodriguez, 14, gets fired up after escaping a jam against Palomar College at Evans Sports Complex Feb. 21.
Jorge Rodriguez and steady offense lead Riverside City College baseball past Palomar
Donate to Viewpoints