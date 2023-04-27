News briefs – issue 12

0 0

By Seth Haygood

Moreno Valley Sheriff respond to an assault with a deadly weapon

At 10:20 p.m. the Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a call at 23000 block of Hemlock Ave. Upon arrival officials found a 37-year-old male punctured with a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Attempted carjacking involving a firearm

On April 25 at 3:50 a.m. deputies responded to a call at 12600 block of Frederick St. regarding a carjacking involving a firearm. When deputies arrived they located a 23-year-old male victim sitting in his vehicle. Allegedly while sleeping in his vehicle, two Hispanic males, one with a gun, attacked the driver’s side window. The suspect threatened him, then got in the car, and assaulted him. The victim ran away with minor injuries and then the suspects ran away as well. The investigation is ongoing.

Home invasion robbery in Moreno Valley

On April 22 at 6:52 a.m. deputies responded to a call of a home invasion robbery at 22000 block of Climbing Rose Dr. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Allegedly two suspects entered the home, one with a knife and the other with a handgun demanding property. The investigation is ongoing.

Social media post warns officials about school threats

On April 19 at 10 p.m., deputies from the Riverside Sheriff’s Lake Elsinore Station received tips about a social media post threatening potential violence at Lakeside High School, in the City of Lake Elsinore. Investigators from the Lake Elsinore School District received authorization to have several search warrants of electronic data conducted.

