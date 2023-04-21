Questionable call leads to Riverside City College’s softball team losing momentum and game to Fullerton College

0 0

Riverside City College Tiger Chloe Lockhart fires the pitch towards home plate at the game against Fullerton College Hornets at the Evan’s Sports Complex on April 20. Tigers were defeated 6-2. Photos by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Riverside City College Tiger Marina Montalvo knocks the ball down the third base line, but is out at first during the game against Fullerton College Hornets at the Evan’s Sports Complex on April 20.

Riverside City College Tiger Adrianna Montalvo tags Fullerton College Hornet Cassidy Hornung out after successfully running her down in the pickel at home plate during the game against the Hornets at the Evan’s Sports Complex on April 20.

By Xavier Constantino

Confusion and controversy ended any chance at a comeback when the Riverside City College’s softball team fell to Fullerton College 6-2.

The Hornets took the lead early, going up 3-0 through the first three innings against freshman starter Ereka Gibbs.

The Tigers quickly changed pitchers, putting in freshman Chloe Lockhart. The goal was to limit the damage and keep the Tigers in the game. Unfortunately for them, Lockhart gave up three runs on eight hits by the end of the game.

“(The Hornets) are a good hitting ball club,” assistant coach Antonio Lopez said. “It was going to be tough regardless.”

Riverside’s offense really struggled to hit in the first half of the game. Freshman Adrianna Montalvo had the only hit for the Tigers until the fourth inning.

However, the fifth inning saw RCC strike back with a couple runs of their own. Singles from sophomore Sarah Franco-Colis and freshman Cassidy Cooper plus an error from the Hornets pitcher helped the Tigers get on the scoreboard.

Riverside finally looked like it was back in the game until a questionable call in the top of the sixth inning. With bases loaded for Fullerton, a ground ball hit to the right side of the field looked to have made contact with a runner. Play was then stopped. The runner was called out and two runs scored, leaving RCC stunned.

Riverside City College Tigers suffered from a series of errors throughout the game, like this one where Sarah Franco-Colis ended up dropping the ball allowing for the runner to reach second base safely at the game against Fullerton College Hornets at the Evan’s Sports Complex on April 20. Tigers were defeated 6-2. Photo by Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

The Tigers’ offense was unable to regain any momentum after the call and could not comeback from a four run deficit.

“I think that offensively, we need to see the pitches better and not be too aggressive at the plate,” freshman Alyssa Carlisle said. “But sometimes, it is what it is.”

The Tigers look to figure out what went wrong and continue to learn from their mistakes. Doing that will help the team finish the season strong.

“We’re always in the moment of the game,” Lopez said. “We just have to continue to build on what we are working on as we move forward.”

RCC will look to rebound against Golden West College on April 21.

