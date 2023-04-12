Riverside City College’s softball team loses late to highly ranked Palomar College

0 0

Freshman Chloe Lockhart fields and throws to first base. She only surrendered one run against Palomar College on April 11. Photo by Mathew Acosta, Viewpoints.

Sophomore Sarah Franco-Colis hits a ball into the air. RCC had four hits against Palomar College on April 11. Photo by Mathew Acosta, Viewpoints.

Sophomore Brooklyn Corns hustles to beat out a throw against Palomar College on April 11. Photo by Mathew Acosta, Viewpoints.

By Jesus Coronel

Despite keeping it close for over half the game, the 25-1 Palomar College Comets eventually overpowered the Riverside City College softball team.

Both teams weren’t able to score any runs for the first three innings, with freshman pitcher Ereka Gibbs allowing only four hits.

It wasn’t until the fourth inning where the first run of the game would be scored. Comets freshman center fielder Cadee Herrman hit an RBI double into center field.

The Tigers defense was able to hold Palomar to one run in the first five innings .

However, Riverside struggled to find offense, totalling only four hits on the day.

“We were looking for certain pitches,” sophomore Sophia Franco-Colis said. “A lot of us made it easy to tell we were looking for the outside pitch and we were chasing behind the pitcher.”

Things fell apart for RCC in the sixth inning when Palomar first baseman Alexis Ruelas scored the game’s first points with an RBI double. It got worse for the Tigers when freshman catcher Giuliana Danovaro tried to pick off a runner but overthrew her target, allowing the runner to score from third.

Sophomore third baseman Aaliyah Rivas then hit a two-run home run that put the game out of reach.

The Comets went on to win 6-0, extending the Tigers losing streak to four games.

“We could have obviously hit better,” freshman Alyssa Carlisle said. “Our hitting wasn’t all there today.”

Head coach Michelle Daddona felt like the team played well against a top team in the state.

“Defensively, I thought we were pretty clean until the sixth inning,” she said. “We have to build on what we are doing well and adjust accordingly.”

The loss puts the Tigers at a 12-19 record in the season, with a 4-9 record in the conference.

RCC will face Santiago Canyon College on April 14.

