Riverside City College’s softball team falls short of comeback against Santiago Canyon

0 0

Chloe Lockhart gets ready to hit a pitch from Santiago Canyon on March 20. Photo by Mathew Acosta, Viewpoints.

An overhead shot shows Santiago Canyon making the final out against the Tigers on March 20 by Mathew Acosta, Viewpoints.

Alyssa Carlisle runs home during a ground out to first on March 20 by Mathew Acosta, Viewpoints.

By Xavier Constantino

Bases loaded, two outs. Down one run. Unfortunately for the Riverside City College softball team, they couldn’t complete the comeback, losing to Santiago Canyon despite a valiant effort on March 20 at the Evans Sports Complex.

It was a back and forth game through all seven innings with the Tigers looking to keep their two-game winning streak alive after sweeping the double header against Moorpark College on March 18.

The Santiago Canyon Hawks were ready from the start, instantly hitting a two-run home run off freshman starter Ereka Gibbs.

Gibbs would eventually get into rhythm, preventing more runs from being scored for the rest of her outing.

“Gibbs put up three solid innings, with her only mistake giving a free base due to hitting a batter which led to the two-run homer,” assistant coach Antonio Lopez said. “She kept us in the game and gave us everything we needed to stay in the game.”

Ereka Gibbs throws a pitch to a Santiago Canyon batter on March 20. Photo by Mathew Acosta, Viewpoints.

After four innings, the game was still at 3-2 when the Tiger’s decided that Gibbs’ day was done, putting freshman pitcher Chloe Lockhart into the circle in the fifth inning.

Lockhart only gave up one run in the fifth and surrendered another two in the sixth.

The Tigers charged their way back into the game with hits from freshmen Sarah Franco-Colis, Alyssa Carlisle and Lockhart which brought in three runs in the fifth to put the Tigers ahead 5-4.

“I believed in everybody that went up to the plate,” Carlisle said. “Just to keep it going, and bring in more runs, but that’s just how the games play out.”

Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Hawks had a rally of their own in the top of the sixth, bringing in two runs to put the Hawks in the lead 6-5 heading into the seventh and final inning.

RCC tried to complete the comeback in the seventh inning but ultimately, Riverside fell short in the end.

“It was a great game all around,” Lopez said. “Understanding what we need to work on from this game is gonna help us move forward.”

The Tigers are now 7-11 this season.

RCC will head to Santiago Canyon College to face the Hawks again on March 22 for game two of a three game series.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.