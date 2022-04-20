Riverside City College track & field team at Mt. San Antonio College Relays

0 0

Riverside City College Tiger, Joshua Hornsby, reacts with disappointment after seeing his time in the men’s 110m hurdle. Hornsby may have been disappointed with his time, but it was good enough to take 1st place in the event at the 2022 Mt. SAC Relays CC Division held on April 9 at Hillmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Ca. Photo By Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Discuses are loaded onto a remote controlled truck which then returns them to the throwers at the 2022 Mt. SAC Relays CC Division held on April 9 at Hillmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Ca. Photo By Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Riverside City College Tiger, Zoe Ewell, finishes strong in the woman’s 100m dash. Ewell took 5th with a time of 12.11 at the 2022 Mt. SAC Relays CC Division held on April 9 at Hillmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Ca. Photo By Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Riverside City College Tiger, Darius Hill, sticks his landing as he competes in the men’s long jump. Hill took 1st place with a distance of 7.63m at the 2022 Mt. SAC Relays CC Division held on April 9 at Hillman Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Ca. Photo By Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

Riverside City College Tiger, Joshua Hornsby, clears the hurdle as he leads the pack in the men’s 110m hurdles at the 2022 Mt. SAC Relays CC Division held on April 9 at Hillmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Ca. Photo By Stephen Day, Viewpoints.

By Hayden Kulick

The Riverside City College track and field team continued to put up impressive numbers at the Mt. San Antonio College Relays on April 9.

Sprinter Briana Olukoju showed off in the 400-meter run. Olukoju shot out the blocks with speed and maintained second place throughout her race, finishing with a time of 57.70 seconds. That time was an improvement over her previous personal record (PR) of 59.17 seconds.

“The girl behind me, her PR was 58 so she passed me on the straight so I said, ‘Briana just calm down,’” Olukoju said. “In the last 100 I was just using her to finish and PR.”

This puts Olukoju as the fastest female 400-meter runner in the conference by a significant margin. This also makes her one of the 10 fastest female 400-meter runners in RCC’s history.

“We trained in the rain, in the wind — it didn’t matter the workout,” Olukoju said. “We just had to keep pushing and coming to practice every day.”

Middle distance runner Zachery Williams took first place in the 1500-meter run. Williams is primarily an 800-meter runner, but was still able to dominate in his race.

“I’ve been running the 800-meter so many times and it’s just been mentally challenging for me,” Williams said. “It wasn’t a PR but it feels good to win my first race in college.”

Williams led almost the entire time and almost finished a full 2 seconds ahead of the next competitor.

“Doing the 1500-meter is a little fun and I’ve been performing well in it,” Williams said. “I wish I had a little bit more of a challenge but it was a nice race.”

Darius Hill is a jumper that’s been performing well all season. He continued to be a model of consistency at the meet, winning both the long jump and high jump. Hill is primarily known for his ability in the high jump, previously being able to jump 6-9.. However, this time he got a new personal best of 25- 1/2 in long jump.

“High jump is my favorite event,” Hill said. “But just as long as I’ve been doing high jump, I’ve been doing long jump.”

Hill was able to clear 6-9 at the meet, but ended up not being able to clear 6-11.

“After I clear 6-11, 7 feet should be a cakewalk and hopefully 7-1 should be pretty smooth,” Hill said. “I’m really good when there’s competition, that’s when I think I thrive most.”

The Tigers’ next meet will be at the Orange Empire Conference Prelims on April 22.