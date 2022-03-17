From football cleats to track spikes, how RCC football players transitioned to track season

0 0

Riverside City College Tiger Imari Coats, 8, leaps over a hurdle while running the men’s 110 on March 4 at the RCC Invitational Track and Field Meet. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

Riverside City College Tiger Joshua Hornsby, 4, leads the pack in the Men’s 110 Hurdles. Hornsby took first place in the race, running it in 14.28 seconds, helping to secure RCC’s Men’s track team first place overall victory on Friday Mar 4 at the RCC Invitational Track and Field Meet at Wheelock Field. Also pictured are Matthew Siggins, 6, and Hayden Palma, 7, and Imari Coats,8. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

Riverside City College Tiger Lovewyn Don-Willies, 6, took fifth place with a time of 11.03 seconds running the men’s 100-meter March 4 at the RCC Invitational Track and Field Meet. Also pictured RCC’s Lorenzo Boyd, 3, Fullerton Titans Isaiah Marecheau, 4, and William Dower, 5, and Arizona Christian University’s Charles Proby III. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

Riverside City College Tiger Joshua Hornsby laughs while talking with Viewpoints about how being on the men’s track team meshes with his responsibilities to the RCC football team March 4 at the RCC Invitational Track and Field Meet. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

Riverside City College Tigers Lovewyn Don-Willies, left, Joshua Hornsby, center, and Imari Coats, right, are all members of the RCC Tigers football team, but also ran for the men’s track team on March 4 at the RCC Invitational Track and Field Meet. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

By Leroy Orozco

Freshman wide receiver Joshua Hornsby had set his sights on running track since stepping onto campus for the first time.

He believed it could aid him in garnering more efficient skills for the upcoming 2022 football season. At the RCC Invitational meet on March 4, Hornsby put his explosive and quick athleticism on display.

From the sound of the gun firing to speeding through the finish line, all eyes were on Hornsby who finished first in his 110-meter hurdle race. With an impressive time of 14.28 seconds, Hornsby never took his foot off the gas the entire race.

“It’s a different game really,” Hornsby said when discussing the difference between the two sports. “In track, it’s really your own lane and own race, and in football you need to be together as a team.”

Regardless of what sport he competes in, it’s safe to say Hornsby will always be a factor for his team.

As for Hornby’s football teammate, Imari Coats, he too competed in the 110-meter hurdles this past invitational meet. Coats is also a freshman, and when he’s not running on the track, he’s on the defensive line looking to sack the opposing quarterback.

Coats has been playing football almost his entire life, and when he entered high school, he decided to give track a try as well. He went on to enjoy both sports throughout his high school career, so he desired to pursue both here at RCC.

“It still moves as fast as football, but there’s always going to be downs, flags and injuries that slow down the ball game,” Coats said. “For track, it’s just the simple pull of the trigger and you’re off.”.

The speed of both sports is completely different, but there are things you can learn from that which may help you grow.

The final athlete from football, defensive back Lovewyn Don-Willies, competed in the 100-meter dash. Like his fellow teammates, he too believed he could gain a competitive edge on the gridiron by running track. Not only that, but Don-Willies claims it’s beneficial to his body to do new activities, that way it can grow and adapt to new movements.

“Speed obviously, and athleticism. And then just doing something new for your body; switch it up a little bit,” Don-Willies said.

With Don-Willies playing defensive back during the fall, opposing offenses will always have to account for his blazing speed and outstanding athleticism.