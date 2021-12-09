Sexuality and Gender Acceptance Club brings awareness back to Riverside City College

0 0

Drag performer Chyna Nicole Wurdinger pauses during the drag show Nov. 18 to perform before a student in the Bradshaw Building cafeteria seating area. (Leo Cabral | Viewpoints)

Sabryna Williams gazes upon the crowd in the Bradshaw Building cafeteria. (Leo Cabral | Viewpoints)

Drag performer Daisy Hollywood Williams lip syncs and dances through the Bradshaw Building cafeteria seating area for the SAGA drag show Nov. 18. (Leo Cabral | Viewpoints)

Daisy Hollywood Williams death drops between the aisles in the cafeteria as students cheer Nov. 18. (Leo Cabral | Viewpoints)

Scarlette Hawthorne makes her entrance for the SAGA drag show in the Bradshaw Building cafeteria on Nov. 18. (Leo Cabral | Viewpoints)

Scarlette Hawthorne gets laughs out of the crowd during the SAGA drag show. (Leo Cabral | Viewpoints)

By Elaina Kleven

Drag queens lip-synced and danced in beaded costumes around students in the cafeteria as iconic pop remixes blasted through the speakers.

An abundance of support came from the audience, cheering at the extravagant costumes, laughing at their punchlines and expressing an overall enjoyment of the event.

Hosted by the Sexuality And Gender Acceptance Club (SAGA), the drag show is an event held to help bring awareness to students that there is a safe LGTBQIA+ space on campus for them.

Anita Rose, the drag host of the show expressed gratitude for the support from her family, while acknowledging that not everyone has that opportunity.

“But for some people they don’t realize, they won’t say anything until later on in life,” Rose said. “I’ve been very fortunate to be around people who are completely OK and loving and accepting of people and everything they do.”

Many in the LGBTQIA+ community as well as supporters are aware of ongoing homophobia, and a safe space like SAGA provides an open door to those struggling, questioning or looking for support. Jennifer Shaw, the Vice President of the club noticed how students become more open in these spaces.

“It’s a journey,” Shaw said. “You’ll see the progression of these students becoming their true selves over time and not hiding.”