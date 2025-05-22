Student’s Art Honors Exhibition

With an extensive view of artwork, the Riverside City College art show left nothing to the imagination as it depicted the hardships of the world through creative processes.

The Riverside City College Art department’s exhibit Student Honors Exhibition opened May 1 and will continue through May 30. More than 10 artists contributed to the exhibit. The variety of their work highlights their perspectives of the world.

Artist Miriam Easton channels her art through different phases of her life, featuring her early years from her youth to adulthood.

“The three masks are a depiction of my personal growth process,” Easton said. “The first mask is a portrait of my baby photos. The second mask is an expression as an adult trying to protect myself. The final mask represents a higher self that is completely peaceful.”

The masks represent different times in Easton’s life from innocence, feeling the need to protect her self-identity to eventually a carefree attitude.

Representation is a considerable way to help people to understand one’s own identity and inclusivity. The art piece “War of Women” by artist Jose Nieto allows people to empathize with the emotions of women.

“The political climate inspired me to make this piece. I didn’t agree with the policies that were going to be affecting all women. I wanted to take the time to show how they were going to be affected and how there are different reactions to these policies,” Nieto said.

Nieto’s art portrays four women in different stages of emotion.

“This exhibit is so beautifully created. The diversity in all the pieces are amazing,” Nieto said.

The artist by the name Rey Soto included in the exhibition, created an art piece intended to represent hope. Soto’s art pieces “Glimmer of Hope” are still life figures that are carefully illustrated. The reflection of the figures along with the shine of light in the piece help the observers envision the light as hope.

“I think it’s important to display your work for exposure. Sometimes your friends don’t know what you could create,” Soto said. “This is a nice way to push yourself to finish something and of course a little friendly competition against fellow artists.”

The Student Honors Exhibition”is a real way for students to empathize with the weight of today’s world through various art pieces and share their views as well.

To learn more about the exhibit, go to Quadrangle Room 104 on the RCC campus.