More than a pop-up, its Pocket Change

A small pop-up flea market became an established shop after its founder Destiney Torres noticed that many Riverside-based artists and business owners needed a permanent place to call home.

Torres created Pocket Change Pop-Ups in 2023. Since then she has grown to holding a dozen pop-ups a year, hosting over a hundred artists in total.

She has also found success through her website, where artists can apply to become a vendor, along with a permanent location. This has felt like a dream to Torres, especially when an occupation catered towards selling art has never been the most supported of.

“It feels empowering and inspiring to be able to pave the path of art being more than just a hobby,” Torres said. Taking the risk and pursuing art in such a non-corporational way has been exciting. I know every single artist that makes these items, we’re all best friends.”

From handmade jewelry to trending collectibles like Labubus and Sonny Angels, there is something for everyone at Pocket Change. A wide variety of pieces can be found both at the markets and at the shop, giving shoppers an unlimited range of creations to choose from.

Initiating the pop-up markets was not only to give local artists a space to sell their craft, but as a way for her beloved community to have a fun, trendy place to hang around and socialize. Torres describes Pocket Change as a place to spend a little money, discover unique finds and have a good time.

This inspiration came from her and her brother going out to cities like Los Angeles, Santa Ana and even San Diego to create a place just like this one.

Her first event held locally at the Eastside Arthouse, which is a craft studio for artists to design and create, was a full circle moment. It was a great opportunity to give back the place she first really became an artist at. Starting a new venture requires a great deal of learning, and Torres knew exactly where to turn.

“I went to Barnes & Noble and bought so many books on how to start a business, I knew nothing. I am the first in my family to own and start a business, I had to figure it all out, it was stressful and overwhelming.”

Her family helped and supported Torres through the process. As of now Torres is a “one woman show” as she plans market dates, runs her social media, website and store all by herself. She hopes to soon grow a stable staff and evolve her method of running her operations to become more smooth running.

Torres hopes for Pocket Change to become a Riverside staple, as is the Riverside Artswalk, the Mission Inn’s Festival of Lights and the Riverside Arts and Culture Festival, just to name a few.

The Pocket Change shop and many of its outdoor fleas are located at The Farmhouse Collective, the newly established motel-to-mall venue, near UCR at 1393 University Ave, Riverside, CA.