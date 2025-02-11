Riverside City College Undocumented Allies club offers support amidst ICE raids

Riverside City College and their Undocumented Allies club acted for students as mass deportations have been happening in the United States under President Donald Trump’s campaign promise.

Ana Faguy released an article, “Mass arrest in nationwide US immigration crackdown,” on BBC News. Faguy explains the impact and panic it had caused.

“Immigration advocates have warned that during Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, other people, including citizens, could get caught in the crossfire,” Faguy said. “Meanwhile, Homan (Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar) has repeatedly said that undocumented people caught up in raids of criminals who are without documentation will be deported too.”

These raids started in the cities of Chicago, Newark, and Miami but quickly became a nationwide worry and panic.

RCC’s Undocu Allies Club has been posting on their Instagram page for students and families to learn and know their rights and to be prepared. They also provide free immigration legal clinics for legal aid with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), citizenship, family preparedness, and more hosted by Laura Díaz-Barbosa.

“Riverside City College offers FREE immigration legal services and case support for students, staff, and faculty. Training Occupational Development Educating Communities (TODEC) will be on campus on the first Friday of the month in the welcome center and also available for additional appointments in their other offices.”

The services welcome walk-ins, but appointments are recommended. Díaz-Barbosa can be located at Charlie Kane building Welcome Center office 115 D. For any questions or help, you are able to email [email protected], [email protected], or call (951)328-3864.

La Casa Engagement Center, located in the Bradshaw Student Center building, also provides more information, help, and a red card that carries your rights in their front office for everyone.

An email was also sent out on Jan. 30 by Isaac Wolde-Ab, Riverside City College District Chancellor, “To our Dreamers, Undocumented, and DACA Students,” regarding the ICE activity, deportation, or any unfair target because of the color of your skin.

“Let us be clear: RCCD and its colleges stand with you. You and your family and friends matter. You are important members of this community, and we appreciate your perspective, thoughts, opinions, values, friendship, and many other contributions to our society,” Wolde-Ab said.

All information for students is provided in both English and Spanish.