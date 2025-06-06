Hope, connection and compassion ties resource center together

The Pink Ribbon Place Cancer Resource Center is a non-profit organization, a Riverside Community Health Foundation, with a mission to always improve the health and wellness of the community.

Along with is Pink Ribbon Thrift where the community and families affected by cancer could come together. You can donate, shop and volunteer to help fund the non-cost resources.

Donna Zdep-Johnson, Pink Ribbon Thrift manager, shared about the community it brought together in the thrift. She enjoys her position as shop manager and it allows her to do something that never feels like work.

“We provide a safe environment for all who come here,” Zdep-Johnson said. “Oftentimes, our customers engage and visit with not only the staff and volunteers here, but also other customers. We are a big family here. The shop is LGBTQIIA+ friendly and everyone who walks through our doors is treated with dignity and respect.”

Resources that are provided are counseling for those diagnosed with cancer, immediate family and primary caregivers to cope with the hardships of cancer. Along with support groups Esperanza Para Mujeres, Hope for Women, IE4 Teal Ovarian Cancer and The Walnut Tribe Men’s Group.

They also schedule aqua motion and oncology yoga classes for strength rebuilding twice a week. As well as host Pink on Parade 5k Walk. Dates, locates and times of these could be found on their calendar.

Terri Akens, Sr. Director of Health Strategies, talked more about the resources that are provided and how they have had influence on people’s lives. The Pink Ribbon Place prioritizes everyone who walks through the doors to receive a comfortable, supportive and dignified experience.

“We understand that each person’s journey is unique,” Akens said. “And our goal is to make sure everyone, including family and friends who offer support, is heard and provided with the resources they need, or connected to additional services we may not offer directly.”

The Pink Ribbon Place was established in 2006 then adopted by Riverside Community Health Foundation. They are open to people who want to be involved, have suggestions or need more information about their services and events.

Veronica Urreds, The Pink Ribbon Place Health Education Navigator, discussed goals and achievements the center and thrift shop have reached, and future goals.

“The Pink Ribbon Place has achieved significant milestones and continues to set ambitious goals to support individuals and families impacted by cancer,” Urrea said. “We have broadened our scope beyond breast cancer to include individuals and families affected by all types of cancer. We provide no-cost services including counseling, support groups, wigs, prostheses, mastectomy bras, chemo kits and strength-rebuilding classes like yoga and aquatics exercise.”

Melissa Melendez, Pink Ribbon Thrift Development and Event manager, expressed amazement at how long they are able to still be open through generous donation of someone’s time. Pink Ribbon Thrift first opened in 2012 to support the Pink Ribbon Place. Open for 13 years and continue to serve the community.

“We have already changed countless lives, and our goal is to continue playing a valuable role in our community,” Urrea said. “Our next goal is to grow our community of peer mentors and survivor advocates who help guide others through their cancer journey.”

Contact (951)682-6681 or email [email protected] for Pink Ribbon Thrift on donation or volunteer opportunities. The thrift store is located at 5924 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92506.

Then for more information on The Pink Ribbon Place resources and classes provided call (951)823-0261, email [email protected] or visit their website. The center is found at 4275 Lemon Street, Riverside, CA 92501.