RCCD faculty dispel vaccine conspiracies during town hall

A Riverside City College nurse administers the Pfizer vaccine to a member of the community on April 22. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

By Daniela Ramirez

The latest study on COVID-19 vaccinations by the Pew Research Center found that up to 69% of Americans have received or plan to receive the shot.

Federal health officials say the aim is to vaccinate 75-80% of the population, but only 43% have gotten their vaccine.

Where are the other 57% of people at with their decision? Conspiracies have created doubts in many.

Some argue the shot was developed too quickly to be safe to use. Others are worried about side effects, ingredients and the real reason the government is pushing the vaccine.

But with plans to reopen the Riverside Community College District in the fall, the administration is encouraging all students and employees to get vaccinated in order to ensure the safest environment possible next semester.

Wolde-Ab Isaac, district chancellor, addressed vaccine hesitancy during a town hall with students and employees April 21. Isaac’s background is in medicinal chemistry and evaluated medications for over 10 years as a senior clinical researcher.

“There is no medicine, no drug, that doesn’t have adverse effects,” he said. “Now, when we look at these vaccines, not only are they effective at 95% … these are very very safe medications. The risk is far greater if you don’t take the vaccination.”

Isaac added that the COVID-19 vaccines reaching up to 95% effectiveness is rare for vaccinations. He explained that even the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which was discontinued in many areas due to some women experiencing blood clots after taking the shot, has not been deemed unsafe.

Only six women were found to have blood clots after over 6.8 million people received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

According to a Healthline article, there are many factors contributed to the quick development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The money and resources for COVID-19 research and treatments pushed the development to having a shorter time frame to produce results, Lynlee Burton, head of Center for Vaccines and Emerging Infectious Diseases at PRA Health Sciences, said in the article.

The key to making the COVID-19 shot effective for safe use is the mRNA molecule. The mRNA, or messenger RNA, is the molecule that goes back into DNA to create the protein that triggers an immune response to a disease.

Unlike some vaccines, in an mRNA vaccine, the messenger does not introduce a weakened germ into the body.

Research on mRNA is not new to science. The use of mRNA has helped fight diseases and has been developing for decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Others argue the vaccine can possibly result in death. The Food and Drug Administration requires all vaccination providers to report any deaths after taking the vaccine, but that does not necessarily mean the vaccine is the cause of death.

Around 211 million vaccinations have been administered since December and 3,848 deaths after inoculation have been reported. That amounts to 0.0017% of those who were vaccinated.

The CDC determined after reviewing autopsy and medical files that there was no evidence the COVID-19 vaccine contributed to patients’ deaths.

Beiwei Tu, RCCD Risk Management director, said COVID-19 vaccines are also highly effective in serious illness and hospitalization when someone contracts the virus.

“Vaccines are the most effective choice to protect your health and prevent disease,” she said during the town hall. “The district strongly encourages our employees and students to take advantage of the opportunity to receive the vaccine.”

The district’s three campuses have been hosting vaccination clinics and will continue to through the summer to ensure as many students and employees are vaccinated by the start of the fall semester.