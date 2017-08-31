Here’s how you can help Hurricane Harvey victims

By Samantha Bartholomew

With an estimated 40,000 homes destroyed in Houston, leaving at least 22 confirmed dead, individuals and communities must confront many hardships in the coming hours, days, weeks, months and years ahead.

The tragedies unfolding in Houston have left many around the nation at a loss of how they can help, how they can provide relief to those whose lives have been left in shambles.

If you are one of those people, here’s a list of some of the organizations that are taking on this work and how you can contribute to them.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner established the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund , administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation, that will accept tax-deductible flood relief donations for victims affected by the recent floods.

The American Red Cross is working along the Gulf Coast to help the thousands of people whose lives have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey by accepting donations on its website . You can also text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 that is charged through your phone bill.

AmeriCares is distributing water, aid and mobilizing medical outreach to help the thousands of people in need of aid, medicine and basic supplies. AmeriCares is asking for donations to help keep up with the high demand.

GlobalGiving, one of the largest global crowdfunding community, has announced a goal of raising $5 million for its Hurricane Harvey relief fund that will go towards providing food, water,shelter and aid recovery efforts for victims. At presstime, the fund is approximately $3 million away from reaching their goal.

The Salvation Army is accepting donations to provide food and water to first responders and, according to their website, will remain in communities to support long-term disaster recovery efforts and provide assistance to victims.

Save the Children is providing relief supplies and services to help children and families in shelters and other victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Texas Diaper Bank , a San Antonio-based organization, is working to meet the basic needs of babies, children with disabilities and seniors that have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. They are asking for diapers and wipes, which can be mailed to 5415 Bandera Road, Suite 504, San Antonio, Texas., 78238.

If you know anyone with disabilities who may be in the affected areas, advise them to call Portlight Inclusive at (800) 626-4959 for assistance in locating shelters and other resources they may need.

The United Way of Greater Houston flood relief fund will go towards providing safety, shelter and basic needs, like food. Once the community is stabilized, United Way intends to focus on long-term recovery efforts. Visit their website to donate or text UWFLOOD to 41444 to make a donation.

All Hands Volunteers’ Response team is on the ground working to provide relief to victims, such as clearing debris to enable homeowners can get back into their homes. All Hands is currently accepting donations to help victims recover and rebuild their lives and communities.

Direct Relief is shipping medicine and medical supplies to Texas and has made its entire medical inventory of more than $100 million available for the Harvey relief effort. Donations can be made on their website .

Feeding Texas is a statewide nonprofit that works alongside state and federal relief efforts. The food bank is encouraging donors to donate money instead of food, so that donations can be used more effectively.

Many people need help right now and as people are still being rescued, and the full financial and human toll has yet to be found, ordinary Americans have an opportunity to do their part to help.

This is by no means a complete list. If any of our readers have any information about other organizations that are working to provide relief to the victims of Hurricane Harvey, please tell us about them in the comments section or email our staff at viewpoints@rcc.edu.